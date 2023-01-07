I received a large, maroon box of chocolates for Christmas from my sister, Rene. This gift brought back memories of my mother’s yearly gift, which she immediately hid. She often forgot where she hid it and sometimes we wouldn’t find the box until the chocolate had turned white.
My box had two layers. It was sensual, decadent and guilt producing. My guilt came from the number of calories that consuming it would entail, but history decrees that my guilt could be much deeper. Cocoa plants grow near the equator and were first harvested by native labor until sickness and death necessitated the importation of slave labor. Now, the beans are picked mostly by children. Over 2 million kids currently labor in the cocoa fields of Central America.
The native tree can grow to 60 feet in height. Cultivated plantations now keep them to approximately 20 feet tall. Pods, which contain the cacao beans, grow to 20 inches in length and can occur in a wide variety of forms. Thirty to 40 beans are contained in each 20-inch pod.
Not everything about chocolate is sweet. The first Western use of the beans was to create a bitter medicinal powder. In 1519, Cortez turned it into a drink and brought it to Montezuma. He poured it into golden cups to make it glisten. It was presented as a desirable Aztec or Olmec aphrodisiac. Even if you didn’t believe that was true, what harm could a bit of chocolate do? But it has been in use for more than 8,000 years. Residue on ornate goblets indicate that it was consumed by the wealthy.
In fact, the dark, unsweetened chocolate is quite healthy. The beans were so valuable they were used as currency. When they accidentally spilled on one of Columbus’ ships, his son, Ferdinand, rushed to recover them from the deck boards. A slave could be bought for 100 beans, the same price as a turkey. A rabbit cost 10 beans and the services of a prostitute could be procured for eight to 10 of the reddish-brown beans.
Chocolate contains a good amount of vitamin A, which helps prevent blindness in children. It was considered essential in U.S. soldiers’ rations. Soldiers who were issued and carried chocolate bars in their pockets and gave them out to war-torn children. It is also high in potassium, iron, copper, magnesium, manganese, cholesterol, selenium, fiber, caffeine, theobromine, heart-healthy fat and tons of antioxidants. The name theobromine is Greek and means ”god food.” Chocolate became a go-to comfort food that was sought to fight depression. Research shows a drastic reduction in LDL cholesterol after eating dark chocolate. Not only is it reputed to improve brain function, it protects the skin from damage from the sun. It increases blood flow and lowers blood pressure.
Manufacturers quickly realized the economic potential of an addictive product that can also be marketed as healthy. Their extensive research has been valuable. They found out how to keep chocolate soft and at what temperature it hardens. They analyzed its chemical properties from particle size to viscosity. Palm oil, milk and sugar were added. Its yum-yum value sky-rocketed.
It is still irresistible. My box full is now empty.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.