Christmas kitten

Dear KWC Family,
This time of year always brings about many happy moments. It is a time for family gatherings, the exchanging of presents, phone calls to friends past and much more. Most of us animal lovers find a place in our hearts for our pets this time of year. I always get my dogs presents, and I always revel in their excitement and pleasure when they tear open the colorful wrappers.
Unfortunately, not all pets are this lucky. Many, many go homeless and hungry.
Several years ago, when I still lived in the big city, just before the Christmas holiday, as I was approaching my office early one morning I noticed a small box placed at the doorstep. It was a brown cardboard, dented in one corner, and the top was pushed in sealing off the light. The bottom was moist and the paper sides were wrinkled.
At first I thought it was just some trash left on the walk by a street person the night before. I reached down with the intention of whisking it up and tossing it in the trash. But, as I grabbed it, something inside jostled, and I heard a faint cry.
Surprised, I quickly opened the box, only to see a tiny gray kitten lying on its side. The box was urine soaked, as was the kitten’s fur. Its mouth was open, as if crying, and it gums were a pale white. I reached in to pet the kitten and noticed that his nearly lifeless body was frozen cold. I noticed that there were no fleas, a sign of impending death.
I rushed the special box into my office where several technicians were busily going about their morning duties. I called out a “STAT!” cry for help, and in a flash the animal nurses had an I.V. catheter in the kitten’s little vein, infusing warm life-saving fluids. After the tiny cat was stabilized it was given a warm bath. One of the nurses placed a cute red and green bow around its neck. “Nick,” as the kitten was appropriately named, literally warmed up to the entire staff and became the unanimous center of attention.
As I watched the staff dote over their new friend I noticed the soiled cardboard box in which the kitten had arrived. I walked over to it with the intention of finally tossing it in the trash. Just as I was about to drop it in, a small piece of folded yellow paper fell out from under one of the flaps in the bottom.
Instinctively, I unfolded the paper, and to my surprise, there was a note scribbled in child-like script.
“Dear Animal Hospital — It is Christmas. I can barely afford gifts for my children. I found this kitten about a week ago. I thought I could give it a good home. A nice present for my daughter. It started to get sick. I tried to get it to drink some soup, but it would not swallow. It kept getting sicker. I did not know what to do. I know that I can’t afford to have it fixed. I can’t afford the vet bills. I also can’t take being made to feel bad if I can’t take care of it. I think it is dying. Please put it to sleep or do what ever you have to do. Please do not be mad at me. I hope you all have a Merry Christmas. Thank you for your care.”
The note was not signed.
Christmas came and passed. We vaccinated Nick, treated him for worms and watched him grow stronger every day.
Just after New Year’s, a young woman came in to the office. She had an old green and black plaid coat buttoned up to her chin, and a faded stocking cap. Clutched in her worn gloves was a wrinkled envelope. She asked the receptionist how the little Christmas kitten was doing. By this time most of our clients had heard the plight of little Nick, and all were pulling for his full recovery, so it was not uncommon for anyone to ask for an update.
The receptionist did not recognize this well-wisher, and decided to come and get me, thinking I might want to talk with her. I introduced myself, and informed her of the kitten’s great progress.
She held out the envelope and said, “I got some money for Christmas. I thought I might be able to donate some toward the kitten’s care, if that would be alright.”
I looked at this woman, silently agreeing with the receptionist that I had also never seen her before. I was about to ask how she knew that we had ended up with the kitten, when all of a sudden I thought better of it.
“You know, now that Nick is doing so much better, we really would like to find him a nice forever family to live with. He is all vaccinated and healthy. All he needs is someone to provide him food, water and lots of TLC. Do you know any families that might be able to love him like that?”
I’ll never forget her smile.
Happy Holidays to you and your families — two and four legged.
Lots of love from Dr. Doug and my fur, feathered and scaled family!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.