Butt

Cigarette butts contain toxic chemicals that can leach into the near shore waters, not to mention that the butts themselves can be toxic and cause impactions in wildlife.

 Photo provided

Dr. Doug,

I just saw on the news that cigarette smoking has been banned on beaches and parks in Miami Beach. I am a volunteer Save-A-Turtle walker here in the Keys. I walk about 2 miles of beach every week during turtle nesting season. It makes me sick to see all the trash, especially cigarette butts, all over the beaches. I know that these butts are supposed to be biodegradable, but come on, we all know that it takes years for this to happen, and all the toxic chemicals in the cigarette butts leach out into the sand and near shore waters. On a similar but different note, I take my kids to the beach and it never fails that someone will park their butts (irony intended) just upwind from where my children and I are enjoying the beauty of the beach. Then, we all have to endure their secondhand smoke until either we move or they leave. Usually, we end up moving. I know you work at the Turtle Hospital and do a lot of wildlife work here in the Keys. Can you recommend that we ban smoking at public beaches here, like they do in Miami? Thank you for all you do.