I just saw on the news that cigarette smoking has been banned on beaches and parks in Miami Beach. I am a volunteer Save-A-Turtle walker here in the Keys. I walk about 2 miles of beach every week during turtle nesting season. It makes me sick to see all the trash, especially cigarette butts, all over the beaches. I know that these butts are supposed to be biodegradable, but come on, we all know that it takes years for this to happen, and all the toxic chemicals in the cigarette butts leach out into the sand and near shore waters. On a similar but different note, I take my kids to the beach and it never fails that someone will park their butts (irony intended) just upwind from where my children and I are enjoying the beauty of the beach. Then, we all have to endure their secondhand smoke until either we move or they leave. Usually, we end up moving. I know you work at the Turtle Hospital and do a lot of wildlife work here in the Keys. Can you recommend that we ban smoking at public beaches here, like they do in Miami? Thank you for all you do.
— Gina
Dear Gina,
Wow, what a way to start off the New Year! You are correct. The Miami Beach City Commission passed a law banning cigarette smoking on the beaches and parks of Miami Beach beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Violating this new law can potentially lead to a $100 fine and up to 60 days in jail.
Several years back, Chris Belland of Key West championed a grassroots effort to clean up the cigarette butts along the main downtown streets. An army of volunteers collected several hundred pounds of cigarette butts in one afternoon.
Contrary to common belief, cigarette butts are not biodegradable. According to the marine nonprofit Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts are made of tightly packed plastic fibers. These butts deteriorate into smaller pieces and accumulate in fish and other organisms. This negatively affects seabirds, sea turtles and marine mammals. These filters do what they are designed to do — filter out poisons and toxins in the cigarette. All of the tar and nicotine is concentrated into the fibers of the filter in the butt. When that filter is tossed, all of the toxins go with it.
Those toxins then leach out into the soil and the groundwater, contaminating everything that it contacts. The butts get washed out to the beaches and the near shore waters. In their journey they get eaten by terrestrial critters, birds and eventually marine species. Fish eat these butts, fish eat other animals that eat the butts, fish eat animals that are contaminated by the toxins, and eventually, you go fishing and eat the fish.
Over the years, on multiple occasions, I have found cigarette butts inside dead sea turtles. I am not implying that the butts caused their death, but I am stating that we know for a fact that sea turtles and other creatures do eat this toxic trash.
It has been stated that cigarette butts are the most common form of litter on beaches worldwide. Aside from the ugly appearance of the trash on our Key’s beaches, we should be seriously concerned about the toxic implications of the actions of tossing out cigarette butts into the environment.
I applaud your passion. I recommend you contact the Miami Beach City Commission about the process they went through to get this to pass. Then, take the information to the Monroe County Commission and state your proposal. Good luck!
[Editor’s note: The Monroe County Commission adopted an ordinance last fall prohibiting smoking within all county-owned public parks and public beaches. The new law, however, does not ban the smoking of unfiltered cigars.]
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.