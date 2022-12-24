Con games and con artists have long been popular with mystery writers and readers alike. There is a good reason for this. While people love a crime story where success depends on the protagonist being tougher or better armed than his opposition, they also love their protagonist to win by outwitting his foe.
In some regards, Duane Lindsay’s “The Grifter’s Daughter” is a classic example of the long con (a con that takes lots of preparation and expense with a team rather than relying on a lone practitioner but will result in a big payoff if it works) story that traces its linage back to “The Sting” or the “Ocean’s” films. Readers especially love it when an elaborate scheme is perpetrated in the name of social justice, i.e., the only people who lose money seem to deserve it since they have cheated people themselves in the past to become financially successful. We love to see the cheaters get cheated.
Long cons are a dying art. Lindsay’s Dani Silver is the daughter of Leroy Amadeus Logan, one of the most legendary con men of modern times. Not only was he an expert grifter, but at one point successfully faked his own death. The aging Leroy is in semi-retirement after a long con in which he and Dani cheated her fiancé out of over a million dollars. She is flush but now on the run from her former beau. Dani has a bit of a “daddy” complex. She wants to get out from under Leroy’s shadow and prove to him once and for all that she’s as good as he is. She wants to put everything he has taught her since childhood into practice and run an elaborate con without his assistance — and finance it all alone. Leroy has always taught her the principles of how to do adequate research and how to “read” people. He also taught her management principles of involving her whole team in the entire scheme instead of just their part in it and to be more than just an order giver. She wants to bring both members of her dad’s old team as well as new members together and prove she can make things happen.
The story is told mostly from Dani’s first-person point of view, but we do get a few short scenes from other characters’ POV’s. The team is fascinating in its contrasts. Sonny is a computer hacker. Cincinnati Bob is a document forger who can produce anything, including money. Ray is an expert on books, bookstores and famous authors. Patty is a woman of many disguises who is convinced that she is sexy enough to seduce any man on the planet. The Ace is a purposely unhygienic surveillance expert. A surveillance target will typically discount and avoid him because of his smell alone. Merle and Oz are huge tough men who can defend the rest of the team as necessary.
The plot has Dani bungling her first attempt at running a long con on her own. How she gets out of the hole and brings things back together becomes both clever and thought provoking. In addition to the unusual cast, the story introduces several side issues that make the book engrossing. There are a few editing errors. I enjoyed the way Lindsay wrote the story with flashbacks to Dani’s youth and her early grifting years. The book had plenty of action and humor. It was fun to watch Dani plan and then witness her team relieve others of their ill-gotten gains.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”