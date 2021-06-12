I guess I might as well admit that I love treasure hunting and legend-based adventure stories. I have even written one myself that is scheduled for release this summer (“A Treasure Conspiracy”). I have been entranced with the lost continent of Atlantis myth and usually enjoy all the twists that authors concoct about this ever-fascinating lost world. I love the connections authors find between history, religion and missing things.
Therefore, I was immediately drawn to Charles Brokaw’s “The Atlantis Code.” Unfortunately, it did not break any new ground or offer up anything out of the ordinary. While the book had good bones and the premise was promising, it was largely unoriginal. This was a stereotypical treasure hunting story. As I was reading it, I felt sometimes like I had dived into a dry, empty swimming pool.
The promotional blurbs compare “The Atlantis Code” to “The DaVinci Code.” They did not exaggerate since the story goes almost exactly like Dan Brown’s classic. An American college linguistic professor is summoned overseas to study an ancient artifact. The Vatican is trying to keep the artifact a secret. There is a secret evil faction in the church trying to use the secret to gain more power. And the protagonist hero must hunt down a series of clues and other artifacts to learn what is going on. And of course, what’s at stake is saving the world. There’s not a whole lot of difference there. The main difference is that Brown thought of the premise first and wrote about it better.
The writing was sometimes dense and the dialog often trite. The author chose to use an omniscient point of view. Sometimes this seemed as if it were being told by a Shakespearian narrator who would tell the reader what the person was thinking instead of it coming from the character. The story was very detailed, often too much so. The author could have shortened the 432-word book by possibly by 100 to 150 pages. It’s good for an author to explain certain things in detail, but to keep from being tedious, he should limit these explanations to things that are major plot points and extremely relevant to the story.
The characters were one-dimensional. Dr. Thomas Lourdes, the protagonist, was portrayed as a combination of Indiana Jones and James Bond (minus the whip and cool gadgets). We were reminded too often about how sexy he was and how he couldn’t be true to one woman because of his commitment to his work. Neither of the female leading characters was very lovable. They were each portrayed as any man’s fantasy brought to life. Natashya is an exotically beautiful, hard-ass, lethal Russian cop with a sharp, pit-bullish tongue. Leslie is a petite, blonde knockout, English reporter in her twenties who at times can expertly wield a gun, but at other times can be shockingly naive, weak and helpless. Of course, Lourdes beds them both. Naturally, they have bickering, immature catfights over Lourdes. Both seemed overly dramatic.
Although this book is better than some in its genre, it is not spectacular. It is, however, a quick read. I’ll conclude by saying that I’m sure it will appeal to certain readers, and I’ll recommend it with the caveat that any book is only as good as the individual reading it thinks it is.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’