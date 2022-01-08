Since January is a month of reflection, I’m currently thinking about the changes that have taken place in Key West since I first came here on assignment from my publisher, more than 30 years ago, to do a book about Key West houses. This winter I am working on a new book, for a new publisher, called “Key West Cottages & Gardens” and I am very much aware of how much Key West has changed over the years. The changes have more to do with attitude than physical.
Change is always hard to accept, whether it’s for the greater good or just because its effects are different. Those who have lived for a long time, some for their entire lives, in Key West, are reluctant to embrace change. When you live in a place, one in which the residents care about the quality of life here and care for each other, a place that is steeped in history, change can be a threat to the quality of that lifestyle. The danger that is most felt is the loss of community, a very precious commodity to which islanders have, for generations, been committed. People work hard to be able to live here.
Having lived most of my life on a resort island I am very much aware of gentrification and its impact on a community. Lately, I’ve had many assignments from newspapers in small, desirable towns, often vacation destinations with a percentage of the population being second-home owners. The editors often express concern over the speed with which their towns are changing and gentrification is happening with lightning speed. Long-time residents are being forced to leave due to the rising cost of living there.
The motivation in the past for buying a home here was often to become part of the community and experience its unique lifestyle. More and more of the motivation is investment, or commodity over community. And for some with newly acquired wealth, a house in Key West has simply become another product in a portfolio, which means it must make a return on its investment. We used to think of such a return as a wonderful place to live, to get involved, to give back and to add value to the community.
During the pandemic, living in or within easy commuting access to major cities was no longer a consideration, as working remotely became the norm. As a result, many desirable vacation places have doubled in year-round population very quickly, and real estate prices have soared to the point of becoming unaffordable for the residents who originally settled there, as well as their offspring. This is a problem that is swelling, not diminishing. The immediate results felt by the long-time residents is a sense of loss, or at least erosion of community. The island, and many similar communities, seems to be changing faster than the core residents can keep pace with.
This is a community of diversity. But, due to the high cost of living here, the island, like many unique places, is in danger of losing the very asset developed and marketed to attract tourists and vacationers. Its history and colorful residents as well as a laid-back island lifestyle are no longer held in high esteem. It’s hard to keep things a bit rough around the edges; charming cottages that haven’t been stripped of their inherent original intent, family homes that pass from one generation to another without being turned into fancier dwellings, sometimes eliminating the very characteristics that lent a carefree aura to the island.
Artistic and subcultural thinkers often seek out places like this because of their authenticity or “grit.” As the artistic or once “bohemian” character of an area grows, it appeals to consumers who add what they think is needed for their comfort level. Eventually they edge out the earlier arrivals for many reasons, most obviously being “no longer affordable” and not as “real.” Locals can’t afford to live in the community and long-established businesses close, making way for the homogenous chains that can afford the newly risen real estate prices.
Places like Key West have a unique style formed by its history and longtime residents. As newcomers displace these residents, ideas about what is attractive change, and standards for home improvement, building, landscaping and public behavior change as well. Quite literally the people “of gentle birth” have more influence on the place and, over time, the very character that first attracted them to an area disappears. At first the changes are slow, but at a certain point, an ever-expanding number of newcomers find the place acceptable for their level of comfort. This acceleration of gentrification is happening right now and islanders are experiencing the effects of this as businesses shift ownership.
Is there a solution to the problems that arise from gentrification? And how does a community go about policing the rate of gentrification that is acceptable in a free society? This will probably be a subject of concern for a long time, or at least until another financial disaster.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.