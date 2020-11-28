The psychological thriller is one fiction genre that lends itself to disappointment. It has been so saturated with offerings that it has become increasing difficult for an author to stand out and impress a reader. Katharine Johnson’s “The Suspects,” however, made the grade primarily on the basis of its compelling relationships between the five main characters.
Without hopefully giving away too much of the plot, let me set up the premise of the story. The setting of the book is Bristol England in 1988. Five apprentice journalists — two men and three women — have just graduated from college and are working for the same publishing house. Each of them is just starting out on their professional career. When they meet on the job, they are complete strangers. Each has secrets in his or her past that if disclosed could jeopardize their future.
Because none of them can afford to live independently, they pool their meager resources and buy a five-bedroom house together. At first, they seem to be getting along well as they learn to live with each other’s quirks. But this descends into a nightmare after they decide to throw a New Year’s Eve party. A few days after the party, they discover the corpse of a stranger in their basement. Rather than risk police scrutiny, they make the fateful decision of simply disposing of the body. But this doesn’t keep questions from popping up within the group. Who was responsible? Was it one of them, or was it someone else? After all, there was a party going on, and everyone had had entirely too much to drink. As time passes, tension and mistrust spread throughout the house, and cracks in their relationships with each other begin to emerge. The anxiety of living with their secret and the paranoia resulting from not knowing who they can trust begins to make their life together a living hell. Starting to get the picture?
The story starts slowly as Johnson introduces each character one by one. This attention to detail keeps each person distinct in your mind. Each is an everyday young person who has baggage but who is not evil. They are ordinary people who because of a bad decision find themselves in ongoing nightmarish situations. Stuart is a bossy person who likes to be in charge and wants everything to be his way. Zak loves to wind up people. Imogen is a spoiled girl but the only one in a sustained relationship. Xanthe is a flake who is smarter than most people think, and Emily is a quiet person who normally does what she is told to do with very few questions asked. The detailed descriptions enable the reader to get to know each of them very well. Their personalities soon become very important to the plot.
Most of the story is told from Emily’s point of view, although some chapters are voiced by other characters. As the story unravels, you will probably find yourself simultaneously hating, loving and rooting for the fivesome. The many twists and gradually revealed secrets will leave you reeling, and even if you sometimes find the characters unpleasant you can’t wait to find out what their next mistake is going to be. By the end of most chapters, Johnson adds some foreshadowing that adds another twist to the story. All in all, it’s a fun whodunit.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Cover-Up Conspiracy.’