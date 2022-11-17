A crucial part of building muscle is recovery. Professional athletes tend to work every angle possible for gains of just 1% or 2%. In competition, a split-second advantage can mean the difference between winning or losing.

Compression suits are one of those competitive advantages growing in popularity. For those who aren’t familiar, compression suits are tight pieces of clothing, often bodysuits. They’re typically made of elastin, nylon or a breathable fabric.

Compression suits and exercise recovery

Dan Reynen in a compression suit.