Last week, I did a column about “Cool Dog Facts.” Well ... I was flooded with emails from all of my cat readers claiming bias. So, to be fair, this week I want to share some “Cool Cat Facts.”
• It is believed that cats became domesticated somewhere around 10-12,000 years ago. This began in the ancient Middle East, specifically Egypt. Egyptians encouraged wild cats to live in their grain barns in order to reduce the number of rats, mice, and locusts. That said, experts contend that our feline friends may have chosen to live with people, rather than us inviting them into our homes. This is surprising considering their independent temperaments.
• Cats are North America’s most popular pets. There are 73 million cats, compared to 63 million dogs, living in U.S. homes. More than 30% of households in North America own a cat — the USA is the country with the most cats.
• It is estimated that about 40,000 people a year are bitten by a cat in the USA.
• Cats live, on average, 12-18 years. Although, it is not uncommon to hear of cats living into their early 20s. For every year a cat grows older, their physiological age increases an equivalent of seven human years.
• Domestic cats live approximately twice as long as feral cats.
• A cat is considered “feral” if it has partially regressed back to the wild state.
• Domestic cats are most active during the day. Feral cats are most active at night (the best hunting for small rodents).
• An intact male cat is called a “Tom;” an intact female cat is called a “Queen.”
• Cats only sweat between their toe pads.
• Cats mark their territory with scent glands found between their toes, the base of their tail and the sides of their face.
• Cats spend up to 70% of their day sleeping.
• Of their awake hours, cats spend 30-50% of their time self-grooming or allogrooming (grooming a fellow cat).
• The technical name for a cat’s vomited furball is “bezoar.”
• “Clowder” is the name used to describe a group of cats.
• Because of the shape and direction of a cat’s claws, they have to climb backwards down a tree.
• A cat’s hearing is better than both dogs and people.
• A cat can run just over 30 mph for short distances.
• Purring is generally thought of as the sign of a happy, contented cat. But did you know that cats also purr when they’re in pain or frightened?
• When a cat purrs, its vocal cords vibrate approximately 25 times per second.
• Cats purr on both inhalation and exhalation.
• Catnip (Nepeta cataria), also known as catmint, produces a distinctive smell through an oil (nepetalactone) in its leaves that sends cats into a relaxed state of euphoria (makes them “high”).
• The only cat breed that likes water, and even swims, is the Turkish Van.
• A cat will never pass up a chance to explore an empty box.
• With an average of five kittens per litter and four litters a year, cats can give birth up to 300 kittens in their lifetime ... Have your cat spayed!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.