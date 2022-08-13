Itchy feet

This poor dog has severe allergies and has licked its feet raw. This is not an allergy to coral dust.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

I am a snowbird and split my time between the Keys and Michigan. My dog has severe allergies, including being allergic to coral dust. When I brought my dog to my vet here in Michigan and needed to get a shot to help his itchy feet, the vet said that there was no such thing as “coral dust” allergies. But, my vet in the Keys says it is definitely a coral dust allergy and treats him with a shot every couple of weeks. Now I am confused and I hope you can shed some light on this. The allergies on his feet from walking in the pea rock are so bad that he licks them raw all year long, even when we are back in Michigan. Thank you.