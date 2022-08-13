I am a snowbird and split my time between the Keys and Michigan. My dog has severe allergies, including being allergic to coral dust. When I brought my dog to my vet here in Michigan and needed to get a shot to help his itchy feet, the vet said that there was no such thing as “coral dust” allergies. But, my vet in the Keys says it is definitely a coral dust allergy and treats him with a shot every couple of weeks. Now I am confused and I hope you can shed some light on this. The allergies on his feet from walking in the pea rock are so bad that he licks them raw all year long, even when we are back in Michigan. Thank you.
— Diane
Dear Diane,
I don’t know what the “shot” was that your vet gave your dog, but I suspect it was a steroid, and if it lasts about a week or two, it is probably a long-acting steroid. You have to be extremely careful when using these in dogs as the side effects are far worse than itchy feet. Double check what is actually being administered to you pet.
I hear about allergies to coral dust (pea rock) all the time. I cannot tell you with 100% certainty that there really is such a thing. I am convinced that it is a default diagnosis when the real reason for itchy feet cannot be found. Coral dust is just the micro particles of pea rock. I’ve never heard of anyone/any dog being allergic to a rock.
There are many reasons why a dog would chew and lick at its feet. Pea rock may be a contributing factor, but I doubt it is from an allergy. Rather, I suspect it is from the edges of the pea rock causing micro abrasions to the toe pads, and these abrasions subsequently becoming infected. The infection then causes the pet to lick, making the feet wet between the toes, and then secondary bacteria and fungi (yeast) colonize, making things even worse. This micro abrasion would not account for the dog’s generalized allergies, however.
A very common cause of foot licking is atopy, also known as inhalant allergies or hay fever. One of the main symptoms of allergies in a dog is itchy feet and subsequent bacterial/yeast infections between the toes.
Bacterial/yeast infections can be treated with oral antimicrobials and daily cleaning of the skin between the toes. Soaking your dog’s feet in a concentrated solution of Epsom salts will also help with the infection and cut down on the swelling. But DON’T let your dog lick the Epsom salts off its feet. Always rinse the feet with fresh water and dry them off after the soaks.
The single most important thing here is to remember you must find the cause and correct it, or the symptoms will certainly come back. Allergy testing is simple. If your dog is still licking its feet when you are in Michigan and there is no pea rock there, I highly doubt that coral dust allergies are the real problem.
There is a product in the veterinary market for itchy/allergic dogs called Cytopoint. It is NOT a steroid and the effects of the medication are borderline miraculous. I don’t say that cavalierly. It is extremely safe. Ask your veterinarian about it as an alternative to steroid injections.
Finally, ask your veterinarian for pain medication to help with your dog’s feet. Once the redness and swelling go away, the pain should be gone as well. Good luck.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.