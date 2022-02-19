What is it that makes us feel at home in one place or another? The term “sense of place” has been used in different ways. Many people who come to Key West, for example, experience an unexpected sense of belonging. On some level they pick up on the “vibes” that maybe they had been searching for but didn’t realize it until they arrived here.
It’s those characteristics that make a place seem special. On a personal level, they foster a sense of authentic human attachment and make us feel as though we could belong. Visitors who come for a short visit often experience a feeling of belonging.
Having lived in a small community, as well as brief stays in cities, I know the difference between the interactions with a place, as opposed to being anonymous. Often places that lack a “sense of place” are referred to as “placeless.” They could be anywhere in America. They have the same chain stores and fast food establishments and lack things like a local diner, an independent book store, a cultural center, a paper store where locals exchange gossip, for example.
Key West works very hard to hold onto its uniqueness that comes from its history and its local residents who came here long ago and influenced policymaking and made their mark. People have many reasons for wanting to visit Key West, but only a handful keep coming back. Some never leave. Those who have made this their home say that they knew instantly that Key West was the place they were meant to be.
Sometimes a sense of place reveals itself at different times in our lives, taking into account a host of things like age, where we are in our careers and marital status, to name a few. But it is where we feel the most comfortable that goes to the core of who we are.
People often fantasize living in places where they have traveled. We might analyze what tangible attributes a place offers that makes it appealing, such as the natural beauty or the cultural and educational offerings, but the feel of a place is the most compelling. Sometimes we end up living in a place without knowing exactly how we got there. But most people who love where they live pretty much can tell you why.
The other day, when it was exceptionally cold, I walked out into the lane to find a patch of sun. A woman was already sitting on her tricycle doing the exact same thing. We chatted a bit and she told me her name was Vicky. It didn’t take long to easily slide into a conversation about the usual Key West problems everyone talks about year after year, things like affordable housing, the traffic, rude people, etc. All the things that come with the territory when you’re a resort town. For a brief time she became part of my “neighborhood.”
We all have a daily route that includes where we go on a regular basis. I get my coffee at 5 Brothers and more or less see the same people every morning. If I time it right, I bump into Audrey and we have a quick catch up on what each of us is doing. I am warmed by the familiarity of Pepi making coffee and greet Kristina at the cash register. I often go to the Old Town Bakery and exchange pleasantries with whoever is waiting on me. And, as I ride my bike to do errands I pass by the homes of friends, occasionally bumping into them. It’s different, and more spontaneous, than making a formal date to get together
While working on my third book about Key West houses, I am reminded over and over that the people of Key West share a sense of place and feel part of a community. So many homeowners here take genuine pride in their homes and feel fortunate to be part of the island. I am fascinated by Key West’s neighborhoods, having lived in many over the past 30 years.
Neighborhoods are social networks, often with lots of interaction among its members.
“What’s your route?” I often ask someone I’ve just met. What we do, the people we see in our everyday routine, make up our neighborhood. They are part of my daily interaction. They are in my community. This connection to the people that make up our neighborhood is what gives us a sense of place. My neighbor Jim goes to Date & Thyme or Sugar Apple most days to pick up a meal. They know him by name. They are part of his neighborhood.
The pandemic taught us how to create a bubble, how to shrink our world to be manageable and safe. Some of us have found this a very comfortable way to live and continue to keep things a bit simpler than before. Creating one’s neighborhood makes us feel connected to the place where we live, work and play.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.