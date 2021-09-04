A home isn’t just about the furnishings and how it’s decorated. It’s about how it feels. A home that feels “right” is your happy place. It’s where you feel safe, comfortable and yourself, and it’s where you feel good when you’re alone or sharing it with others. It’s the place you can’t wait to get back to at the end of the day.
Creating that happy place is highly personal. Friendship is sort of like a home. You find the right chemistry with others who share common interests. Sometimes friendships are forged unexpectedly. Sometimes they emerge over time.
If you go to a regular exercise class, a book club or a workshop of any sort, you become involved with the people in the class. Sometimes this place feels like a temporary home. When you’re involved doing something you enjoy with people you like, you don’t want to be anywhere else at that moment. That’s the way your home should feel.
When I’m in Key West and getting ready to return to Nantucket I start thinking of ways to improve my home. There are always things that could be better from the perspective of being away from it for a few months. It’s been a long, hot summer, so I thought it would be fun to imagine my dream house without limitations and plan to do one little thing at a time once the weather turns cooler. Whether I’m in my own home or renting other spaces (something I’ve gotten good at) I like to make anywhere I live my happy place.
My list includes all things big and small so I can prioritize. If you’re interested in stuff like this, here are a few questions to ask yourself for imagining your perfect nest. I have a list as long as my arm of things I absolutely intend to change — or, probably not. But it’s nice to have my list just in case I’m motivated. Here are some fun questions to ask yourself. You might learn something about yourself and your home:
1) Some of my favorite objects that I cannot live without are?
2) One great piece of furniture I would love to own is?
3) My favorite heirloom from my childhood is?
4) In my dream house, I love my bedroom and bath because it’s the perfect retreat at the end of the day. Its furnishings include?
5) My dream kitchen is a place I love to be. It has everything I want for cooking, entertaining and family gatherings. Describe it down to the last details.
6) Where do you like to daydream, read a book, use your phone, be with friends?
7) If you could redo one room in your home, what would it be?
8) What are your favorite flowers and how do you like to arrange them in your house?
9) I remember my bedroom as a child and what I liked most about it was?
10) The most memorable home I ever visited or saw in a magazine left an impression on me because?
11) The thing I liked most about it was (the layout, the size, the style of furnishings, the colors, the way it flowed, the casual/formal feeling)?
12) My favorite color is? I would use it in my dream house in what way?
13) A typical weekend in my dream house would be?
14) How would you create the perfect holiday celebration in your dream house?
15) Can you remember a favorite movie set? What did you love about it?
16) What time in history do you like to read about and why?
17) How does your home match up with your lifestyle? Does it project your personality?
18) I like rooms that are small and cozy, large and roomy with high ceilings, French doors, hardwood or tile floors?
19) Imagine a container (what kind?) holding a bouquet of flowers (describe) placed on (where?)
20) Do I need office space? Designated workshop or crafting space? Can I carve it out of one of my rooms?
21) On a rainy day I like to (fill in the blank) in what room?
22) My dream house would have a garden filled with?
23) I like to display family photographs (a) all around the house, (b) arranged all together on one table, © only in private rooms or (d) hung on walls.
24) My favorite way to entertain friends at home is?
25) Do you have a room in your house where you can be “guilt-free” messy?
26) Do you have a connection to your home on a spiritual level that is so fundamental, so passionate, so intuitively comfortable that it is your happiest place? If not, this is a great time to make some changes, but starting by tweaking a room to respond to your needs. Something little is a great beginning toward your dream house.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.