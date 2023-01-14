Diana Nyad staggered out of the water and onto Smathers Beach on Sept. 2, 2013, after a grueling, non-stop, 53-hour, open-water swim between Havana and Key West. She was 64. It was her fourth attempt to complete the 110-mile swim across the Straits of Florida.
Two days; six hours. And, while I should have dropped to my knees as I watched this relentless swimmer grab her dream, I reserve that respect for the thousands of Cubans, who over nearly six decades, have put to sea in their chugs, cobbled together rafts and boats, to escape Communist Cuba.
My point, though, isn’t that Nyad had it easy; she didn’t. It’s that Cuba is so close to the Keys that we’re next door neighbors. Back before Castro and the awfulness that followed, a short weekend to visit grandma for Sunday dinner was just normal. Generations of families were linked by the Florida Straits.
Since the early 1960s, about 1.7 million Cubans have emigrated, most of them making their ways to the Keys, Key West and South Florida. Over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks in 2022, at least 600 Cubans came ashore in the Keys and at Fort Jefferson, overwhelming local, state and federal resources.
We saw them. We saw the chugs beached at Fort Zach, at Fort Jefferson, along Smathers. We saw them in Key Largo and Islamorada. Many we didn’t see as they melted into the darkness or were found by friends and family.
And, they overwhelmed us.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deployed the National Guard to Monroe County just days after Sheriff Rick Ramsay on Jan. 2 made it clear his department was running short on resources to manage and transport hundreds of Cuban and Haitian refugees.
Rhetoric runs hot. Blame-gaming rises to an art form. I can’t read the public statements without cringing. It’s hard for me to read DeSantis’ executive order deploying the National Guard and not weep at the angry dog whistling. I am heartsick at comments in the Facebook group “Dry Tortugas Camping,” the most compassionate of which is along the lines of “how dare these greedy illegals wreck my vacation.”
And, yet. We don’t have the resources. Not local. Not state. Not federal. Not from religious organizations and not-for-profits. Not for the people who make it here nor for those patrolling the open water. Not for sending them back. Not for removing the chugs.
There is blame enough to share. And, if we agree to replace passion with compassion, we can fix this mess.
First, we have to relinquish that devil-inspired desire to win by beating the other guy to death. That’s how our political rhetoric is these days. If we spent as much time feeding a child and clothing her mother as we spend yelling at each other and rolling side eyes, we’d not have a “border problem.”
Actually, centuries of failed immigration policies brought us to this impasse. And, the past six decades churned the waters between Cuba and Key West into a relentless storm.
In 1963, legal travel between the two islands stopped, as the Soviet Union and the United States waged proxy war via Cuba. The exodus began. Thousands were exiled. Some came legally through various visa initiatives. Thousands more over the decades found their ways here on chugs, mostly to the Keys, Key West and eventually to South Florida. Virtually all had extended family connections and friends awaiting them. They eventually assimilated, found jobs, education and citizenship.
The “Deshielo cubano,” or Cuban thaw, began in December 2014, under then-President Barrack Obama, who loosened travel, trade and economic restrictions. In January 2017, Obama halted the “wet foot-dry foot” policy, which had been in place since 1995. Cubans who made it to dry land could no longer become legal, permanent residents after one year. In 2017, then-President Donald Trump re-instated the travel, trade and economic restrictions.
The past three years have destroyed living conditions for Cuba’s people. Violent government crackdowns on dissidents. COVID. Virtual famine, except among the wealthy and government-connected. Rationing of electric, water and medical care. The devastation of Hurricane Ian in September.
Cuban stateside families send supplies and money when they can, but it will never be enough. And, so on FaceTime and in texts there’s encouragement: Come on here. Come home. We’ll help.
The rest of us can start with this pledge: No more side eyes. No more pointed fingers and chain-yanking sound bites. No more news releases that are barely veiled political broadsides. Just this: How can I help?
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.