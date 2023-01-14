Diana Nyad staggered out of the water and onto Smathers Beach on Sept. 2, 2013, after a grueling, non-stop, 53-hour, open-water swim between Havana and Key West. She was 64. It was her fourth attempt to complete the 110-mile swim across the Straits of Florida.

Two days; six hours. And, while I should have dropped to my knees as I watched this relentless swimmer grab her dream, I reserve that respect for the thousands of Cubans, who over nearly six decades, have put to sea in their chugs, cobbled together rafts and boats, to escape Communist Cuba.