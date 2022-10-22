Dear Readers,
I hope you are all making steps toward recovery from Hurricane Ian and the aftermath. For us in the Florida Keys, we dodged a bullet and our hearts go out to our fellow Floridians to the north.
I want to help you all with pet- and animal-related hurricane and post-hurricane issues. Two weeks ago I talked about post-hurricane stress in pets and people. Now, a few weeks later, there is another important consequence of the storm and water damage that I want to discuss. This is significant because, although sometimes it is right in our face, many times the potentially deadly problem can be hidden within our walls, under cabinets or up in our attics — and that is toxic black mold.
ANYONE that had water intrusion either from surge flooding or water seepage into your walls from wind driven rain WILL be affected by mold. It may not be obvious, so if you don’t know how to check for it, call in a professional.
Just because you see mold — green, yellow, black or any other color — it does not mean that it is toxic. Also, touching it or just being exposed to it in the same room does not mean you will be affected. That said, it is always best to have professionals do the mold remediation whenever possible. I realize that is not always the case, so at least, when working around mold, wear protective garments including face-masks and respirators. These are available at most home improvement stores.
Stachybotrys chartarum, also known as toxic black mold, is one of the deadliest diseases that can infect both your house and its occupants. This is commonly referred to as the sick house syndrome.
Stachybotrys can cause signs of illness including watery eyes, sore throat, respiratory distress and other signs of a common cold in mild cases. In severe cases, it can cause dementia and bleeding from the lungs. There have been more than 30 deaths in the United States attributed to black mold toxicosis.
The only treatment for Stachybotrys toxicosis once a person or pet is affected is further avoidance and steroids. There are no pills or antidotes that will cure the disease. If a patient (human or pet) is continuously exposed to the mold for any length of time, they will show illness. The affected person or pet MUST be taken out of the facility. In human medicine if a child is diagnosed with Stachybotrys the doctors will not release the patient back to the parents if they have not eradicated the mold from their home. In addition, cigarette smoke has been shown to exacerbate the symptoms, so if the parents are smokers, affected children will not be discharged to a household where smoking occurs. If you suspect you or your pets have been exposed to black mold, DON’T SMOKE!
Because the symptoms of toxic black mold are so nebulous, diagnosis is not clear-cut. Currently there is only one laboratory in the United States that is available to test animals for Stachybotrys. Have your veterinarian collect the samples and submit them to Real Time Labs in Dallas, Texas. The lab will not deal directly with owners. Be prepared, the tests are very expensive.
If you think you have been exposed to black mold, talk to your personal physician. If you think your pets have been affected, contact your veterinarian. This is serious. Have your home checked ASAP. If you have mold, get proper instructions on how to clean it, or better yet, have a professional do the remediation for you. Don’t put it off!
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” www.dougmader.com. Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.