Despite having no previous experience in being a book critic, Nancy and I began writing this column in Solares Hill as a favor for my now deceased friend, Mark Howell. This being a weekly column, I have now written somewhere in excess of 700 book reviews. I guess that makes me a pro or at least a pro wannabe. Occasionally I have been at a loss for words (especially with avant-garde material) or have been bored stiff, so I’ve farmed out a review to someone more qualified or interested than me. Sometimes I pass on a book all together. This brings me to Tarryn Fisher’s “The Wives.” I’m unsure how to even organize my thoughts on this book, or how much I should tell you about it. Did I enjoy it? I think so. I kept reading it addictively since I needed to know what was going on. Was it just a trashy read? I’m not sure. Was it plausible or just ridiculous and unbelievable? I’m still debating those issues.
Thursday, a nurse in Seattle, has a gorgeous, attentive, loving husband, Seth. He treats her like gold and is seemingly the perfect husband, but she only gets to see him on Thursdays. This is because Seth has two other wives. Part of Thursday’s (and the other wives’) agreement with Seth is that each never meets or attempts to contact the other two wives. They are only known to Thursday as Monday and Tuesday, which are the days he spends with them. She rationalizes that it’s not the perfect marriage, but whose is? After all, she does get to have him completely to herself once a week. The rest of the time she can just pretend that he’s working out of town.
One day, however, things change. Thursday finds a piece of paper in Seth’s pocket that accidentally identifies one of his other wives, making Thursday want to know more. So, she starts digging around. As she does, she realizes that something about Seth isn’t quite right. So what secrets is Seth hiding? And just who are his other two wives? The convoluted distortions from there just keep getting more twisty and snarled.
Most of the story is told from Thursday’s point of view. I alternated between liking Thursday and wanting to slap her and say, “Wake up, you sap. You’re way to good for this guy. Go find someone who will love you and you only, seven days a week.” The plot was dark, idiosyncratic, disturbing, uncomfortable, edgy, bizarre, interesting, fast-paced and entertaining — and ultimately preposterous. How can a woman accept an arrangement like this and patiently, with no alarm bells going off, gullibly wait week after week for her husband to spend one day with her? While karma may be merciless, it can also be a person’s fairest friend. Certain aspects of the plot seemed to be deliberately omitted to enhance the shock effect rather than being well-layered to guide us through the story. I was, however, completely caught off guard by the ending.
Everyone lies in this book, making it both confusing and perplexing. Our lead character is also very contradicting. Occasionally she’d realize that something was wrong, only to brush it off soon afterwards and make excuses for it. While she seemed to be thinking matters through deeply in her monologuing, she would later act in just the opposite manner. It makes you start to question everything. Just who is Thursday, really? Who is she married to? Is she really married? Is her life all a dream? I guess it’s lucky I went in completely blind. I’m going to try to send you in mostly that same way.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”