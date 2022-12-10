Despite having no previous experience in being a book critic, Nancy and I began writing this column in Solares Hill as a favor for my now deceased friend, Mark Howell. This being a weekly column, I have now written somewhere in excess of 700 book reviews. I guess that makes me a pro or at least a pro wannabe. Occasionally I have been at a loss for words (especially with avant-garde material) or have been bored stiff, so I’ve farmed out a review to someone more qualified or interested than me. Sometimes I pass on a book all together. This brings me to Tarryn Fisher’s “The Wives.” I’m unsure how to even organize my thoughts on this book, or how much I should tell you about it. Did I enjoy it? I think so. I kept reading it addictively since I needed to know what was going on. Was it just a trashy read? I’m not sure. Was it plausible or just ridiculous and unbelievable? I’m still debating those issues.

Thursday, a nurse in Seattle, has a gorgeous, attentive, loving husband, Seth. He treats her like gold and is seemingly the perfect husband, but she only gets to see him on Thursdays. This is because Seth has two other wives. Part of Thursday’s (and the other wives’) agreement with Seth is that each never meets or attempts to contact the other two wives. They are only known to Thursday as Monday and Tuesday, which are the days he spends with them. She rationalizes that it’s not the perfect marriage, but whose is? After all, she does get to have him completely to herself once a week. The rest of the time she can just pretend that he’s working out of town.