“In that moment, he knew that he was standing in the middle of something that would never be forgotten, something he would carry from this place and hear the rest of his life. There was no turning back.”
When I read a book, I subconsciously assign a genre to it in my mind. With David Joy’s “The Line That Held Us,” I found myself creating my own sub-genre labels. I alternately began to classify it as grit-lit, Southern noir, country noir, Appalachian noir, hillbilly noir or bleak-ation. It is a book that is dark, gritty, gruesome and filled with blood and rage. But it was also a book that I couldn’t put down because of the other themes that filled its pages: consequences, family and brotherly love, loyalty and friendship, and how a past misery can dominate the rest of your life and make you who you are. I can only read a book like this occasionally since many of its descriptions are brutal and stomach turning.
The setting is the Appalachian portion of North Carolina where people do what they have to do to survive. These are tough, fundamentalist people who live a rough life. Family and friendships are strong and almost sacred. When something happens to a loved one, they sometimes feel they have to make a choice, legal or not, and to hell with the consequences. They firmly believe in an eye for an eye. Some excerpts: “For whom are you willing to lay down your life? Till a man knows that, he doesn’t know anything.” “Empathy is not standing over a hole looking down and saying you understand. Empathy is having been in that hole yourself.”
What starts out as a tragic hunting accident soon becomes a desperate struggle to protect loved ones and ultimately live with the consequences of the mistake. The moral dilemma becomes a back-and-forth struggle and tug of war. Should a violent accident turn into an all-out war to survive? Do you do the right thing and stand up and admit wrongdoings, damn the repercussions? Or do you attempt to bury that stifling guilt somewhere deep, along with the body?
This is not an easy read by any means. It is dark, brutally violent and descriptively disturbing. It will be hard on readers with a weak stomach. I found myself getting queasy at times as I held my breath and squinted while reading some barbarous passages. Example: There were some extremely detailed descriptions of the process a body goes through once that person’s life ends. But nevertheless, I was smitten by the author’s style. His flow of words juxtaposed with grit and grime made me keep flipping the pages. This violence, however, did not feel like it was done for the shock value but in some ways humanized the characters. Don’t mistake my comments, it was incredibly morbid and almost beyond words, but there was some strange level of nurturing there.
It was late at night when I finished reading the book. The next morning, I found myself rereading the ending for my sheer inability to surrender to that ending because I thought maybe I had gotten it wrong. You may want to read a lighter-hearted book after you finish this book, but if you want to ponder some heavy issues, I would definitely recommend you tackle this book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”