A while ago, I wrote an article about analyzing thread count when buying sheets. I received lots of emails. Apparently, it hit a nerve with many readers. Another column was about ironing and I discovered I wasn’t alone in the satisfaction I derive from ironing my sheets. Now I find myself obsessing over another subject that falls into the “nothing” category. And that is how I became the un-proud owner of a Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner. I can only blame insomnia and the lack of anything that can put you back to sleep better than late night infomercials. It seems there is no escaping them at 1 in the morning.

I honestly thought I was above getting hooked into buying something offered on an infomercial. However, some of the items are quite enticing and the enthusiastic “gushers,” as they are aptly called in the business, are quite believable. So, I watched an infomercial late one night and now I am the owner of a Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner. The saleswoman was most impressive even to my cynical ears. I know what I’m talking about. I have appeared as a guest on both QVC and the Home Shopping Network promoting my books. I know all about sales hype and I know that to be really enthusiastic about a product makes the orders come in so fast, recorded on a behind-the-scenes monitor, that it makes your head spin. But the truth is, to be a good salesperson you have to believe in the product. It helps if you have a good product to sell.