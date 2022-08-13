A while ago, I wrote an article about analyzing thread count when buying sheets. I received lots of emails. Apparently, it hit a nerve with many readers. Another column was about ironing and I discovered I wasn’t alone in the satisfaction I derive from ironing my sheets. Now I find myself obsessing over another subject that falls into the “nothing” category. And that is how I became the un-proud owner of a Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner. I can only blame insomnia and the lack of anything that can put you back to sleep better than late night infomercials. It seems there is no escaping them at 1 in the morning.
I honestly thought I was above getting hooked into buying something offered on an infomercial. However, some of the items are quite enticing and the enthusiastic “gushers,” as they are aptly called in the business, are quite believable. So, I watched an infomercial late one night and now I am the owner of a Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner. The saleswoman was most impressive even to my cynical ears. I know what I’m talking about. I have appeared as a guest on both QVC and the Home Shopping Network promoting my books. I know all about sales hype and I know that to be really enthusiastic about a product makes the orders come in so fast, recorded on a behind-the-scenes monitor, that it makes your head spin. But the truth is, to be a good salesperson you have to believe in the product. It helps if you have a good product to sell.
So here was my reasoning for ordering this thing that I have no room to store and quite possibly will never use. Every year I call the carpet professionals to clean my bedroom carpet and stair treads. It cost more than this thing I was about to purchase. Besides, I reasoned, I have several carpets that need cleaning.
Then there’s the issue of its name. Who wouldn’t trust a product made by Hoover? Haven’t they been around for about a hundred years? I did have that moment when I thought it might be a big mistake. I know how little patience I have when it comes to machinery, and I feared that the lady who was telling me how easy it was to not only wash the carpet going forward, but dry it when pulling this “extremely light” carpet cleaner backward, might be overselling the product.
So back and forth she went, and in their typical style of never taking a break to breath (how do they do that?) made it look easier every time she tackled a new and dirty strip of carpeting. And she looked like she was having so much fun. And with every back and forth motion I was falling in love.
Then I had doubts. What if I wasn’t the do-it-yourselfer I thought I was? What if I really want to call someone else to do everything? I’ll then be stuck having to justify the expense of a carpet cleaner. But then “Kathy,” that was her name, kept going on and on with her demo, and it began to look like fun. What was I thinking? I ordered it. Now I had four days to worry while waiting for its arrival. When the box was delivered it was too large to shove out-of-the-way until I was ready to find out if I could work this contraption as easily as promised at 1 in the morning. I did not want to deal with this behemoth that I’m hoping I’ll learn to love as much as I did when placing the order.
Right now, it is on the steps to my basement. I have to squeeze by it to get to my back door. There is a lot of writing on every side of the box. I get exhausted just thinking about lifting it out. It looks a lot bigger than I thought it would be. I also have to first find and buy the cleaner that goes into it.
It has been two weeks. The box is now in my pantry. I have not opened it. “Aren’t you curious?” a friend asked. Not in the slightest. I’m already having anxiety about learning how to handle it, never mind the desire to actually use it. The longer I wait, the less interested I become in having a self-cleaned carpet. The cost of having someone come in is starting to seem like a bargain. Maybe in the fall I will be looking for a challenging project. But for now I’m very intrigued with the infomercial for veggie choppers. At least they are small. Better yet, I’m determined to avoid reaching for the remote when I can’t sleep.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.