The gular fold, the loose skin under the jaw, is a common place to find mites hitchhiking on a snake. These mites, although small, not only cause disease to the snake, but can also infest people.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dr. Doug,

I just noticed that my snake has mites all over it. I’ve had the snake for over a year and have not noticed this before. Do you think it got them from the mice I am feeding? How do I get rid of them? Someone told me I could put a dog flea collar in the cage.

