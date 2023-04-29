Dr. Doug,
I just noticed that my snake has mites all over it. I’ve had the snake for over a year and have not noticed this before. Do you think it got them from the mice I am feeding? How do I get rid of them? Someone told me I could put a dog flea collar in the cage.
Thank you,
Alex
Dear Alex,
I would need to look at the mites under a microscope to tell you for sure what kind of mites they are. However, that said, it is unlikely that the mites came from the mice. Mouse (rodent) mites are not the same type as seen on snakes and, for the most part, are fairly species specific.
The mites you are seeing on your snake are most likely the common snake mite, Ophionyssus natricis. They have most likely been on your snake the whole time and only recently became a problem. In low numbers they are easily missed. The mites live on the snake to take blood meals, but will leave the snake and move into the environment for breeding and egg-laying. Point here is that your snake’s enclosure is likely the source of the mites that are infecting your snake.
In captivity, where the parasites are confined to a limited space, their concentrations increase dramatically. In the wild, the parasites will disperse, thus the host is not so heavily affected.
The female mites lay batches of eggs (up to 90) off of the host in the cracks and crevices of the terrarium. Hence, this is the reason that cleaning of the infested animal’s environment is so important in mite control.
Snake mites are hematophagous, meaning that they suck blood. Mites, in heavy infestations, can consume a large enough quantity of blood from their reptilian host to cause potentially life-threatening anemia.
Mite infestations are usually quite obvious. In the worst case scenario, the reptile will have mites visibly crawling all over their body, as is the case with your snake. The mites vary in color depending on the species and how recently it has taken a blood meal — anywhere from black (old blood) to red (recent blood meal).
The mites tend to accumulate in areas of the reptile’s body that afford the most protection from the environment. These areas include the gular folds of skin under the chin, under the scutes, the peri-ocular regions around the eyes and inside the skin folds around the cloaca.
Animals that are severely debilitated from concurrent disease, or from a mite-related anemia with resulting weakness, should be treated for the life-threatening problems first before attempting to treat the mites. That is, if a snake is anemic and dehydrated from blood loss due to a heavy mite infestation, it would be prudent to have a veterinarian administer fluids, or perform a blood transfusion, if necessary, prior to treating the animal for mites. It is also a wise idea for the veterinarian to start the animal on a course of antibiotic therapy since mites potentially carry many reptile diseases.
Some of the suggested mite treatments can be just as toxic to the patient as they can be to the pests. It is wise to get advice from someone with experience before trying to treat your animals by yourself the first time. Flea collars are a good example — they can be very toxic to snakes and I DON’T recommend using them. Provent-A-Mite is a commercial, over-the-counter product that you can buy in most pet stores and is safe for reptiles.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.