When I took a date to see “Dr. No” at Greenville, Mississippi’s Joy Drive in 1963, I had no idea that we were watching would be the first of a 26 (thus far) movie series that would generate $7 billion in revenues, making it the third highest grossing film series in Hollywood history. I also had no idea that one day Nancy and I would attend a social event at Goldeneye, Ian Fleming’s Jamaican residence, where he wrote the James Bond novels. Lastly, I never dreamed that I would work on a panel at the Key West Literary Festival with Jeffery Deaver, the author who is keeping James Bond alive today by adding new books to the series. All I can say is, “Wow, who’d a thunk it.”

Deaver has taken on the seemingly impossible task of modernizing Bond while still maintaining Bond’s essential anti-hero arrogance, snobbishness and masochistic nature with an updated character who remains redemptively brave and unwaveringly patriotic even as time after time he faces insurmountable odds. Ace Atkins, an Alabamian who has adopted Mississippi as his home, has successfully continued the Spenser series after the death of died-in-the-wool Bostonian Robert B. Parker without seeming to miss a beat. Midwesterner Deaver has done the much the same thing with English/adopted Jamaican Ian Fleming.