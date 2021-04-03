From time to time as I ponder topics concerning authors and books, I have debated with myself how often does a fledgling writer uses his best idea on his first publishing attempt or do his better ideas come after he hones his skills as writing competency grows and he transitions from being a hobbyist to a professional author.
The reason this thought is relevant to this column is that “I Know Where She Is” is S.B. Caves’ debut novel, and it’s a doozy. It’s been awhile since a book made me cringe and disgusted me as much as this one did. But as repugnant as it was, I was compelled to keep turning the pages because, while it was shocking me, this fast-paced story was both gripping and highly addictive. It raised my vigilantism feelings and made me want to recruit Charles Bronson and Clint Eastwood to make things right.
The flawed protagonist is Francine Cooper-Wright. Ten years ago, her daughter, Autumn, was abducted and in an eyeblink whisked away from a local mall while Francine was inattentively shopping there. Autumn was never found, and the police have long claimed that she is dead. Francine responded by becoming a depressed, functional alcoholic who consulted psychics for comfort. Her marriage was destroyed in the process. Her ex-husband, Will, handled the situation differently. He wrote a book about the case and now makes his living milking it by traveling around as a celebrity. He subsequently remarried and is in the process of starting a second family.
On the 10th anniversary of Autumn’s abduction, Francine receives an anonymous note in childish handwriting with only five words, “I know where she is.” Francine frantically contacts Will, but he is totally disinterested. He has moved on and is doing quite well for himself. As far as he is concerned, Francine is having alcoholic delusions and needs professional help. Francine can’t go to the cops because after she tracks down the author of the note, all indicators point to the fact that they might be illegally involved. She is the only person who gives a damn. To take a direct quote from the book, “Even if you got her back. … She’s not the same little girl you lost. … None of us are.” The question becomes if Autumn is possibly alive, how can Francine find her and rescue her when there is no one to turn to for help. If Francine is to succeed, she will have to become a female Liam Neeson.
Starting to get the picture? The story is made more realistic after the real-life disclosures over the last several years about rich and famous people who have become enmeshed in rampant pedophilia. I found many of the scenes to be darkly graphic and distressing in their descriptions of torture and sexual abuse. The descriptions of the settings are very realistic. Francine’s maternal instincts become almost carnal at times. She is deeply flawed, unpredictable and all too human, but she grows over time. She refuses to let anyone or anything get in her way as she goes from broken to kick-ass. I despised the aloof Will. I still feel goosebumps after the last chapter. The ending is open-ended enough that there could very well be a sequel.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’