“The Lying Room” is the first book released after Nicci French’s popular Frieda Klein series. For those of you not familiar with French, Nicci is not a single author but a husband-and-wife writing team made up of Nicci Gerard and Sean French, reminding me of David and Nancy Beckwith. Here, the authors have written a twisted, standalone psychological thriller that aptly illustrates the old adage, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”
The protagonist of the book is Neve Connolly. Neve is middle-aged and her marriage and life are in a rut. Her family and social life are routine and predictable, although she has to deal with a volatile, troubled, drug-experimenting teenage daughter, Mabel, who will probably soon go off to college. Neve is a well-liked mother of three who works as a graphic designer at a publishing house that she helped to establish. Her husband, Fletcher, to whom she has been married for 20 years, is an illustrator whose career has stalled. Their relationship has gone stale, and he resents his successful wife since she brings in most of the family’s income.
Despite the image they put on in public, Neve’s life has not been a bundle of laughs. She and her boss, Saul Stevenson, begin spending time together, and this leads to an affair that leaves Neve feeling alive and desired for the first time in many years. The excitement ends, however, when Neve receives an email from Saul to meet him at their secret apartment. When she arrives, she finds Saul dead. Someone has beaten him to death with a hammer. She immediately goes into a defensive mode and cleans the place from top to bottom hoping to eradicate any trace of her illicit affair. Her priority is now to protect the family and especially conceal the truth from her troubled daughter. Soon her nerves are at the breaking point. She becomes paranoid and begins to suspect everyone in her orbit of Saul’s murder. I’ve set the stage, so I’ll stop here. You’ll have to read the book to get the rest of the plot.
The premise is taut and nerve wracking but also thought provoking. It covers issues such as how well do we really know those closest to us. The story also serves as a kind of character study, as Neve, who is basically honest and dependable and a person other people feel comfortable confiding in, takes one selfish misstep that leads to another and another and another. Her actions reap repercussions and regrets that she could never have anticipated. As I said before, tangled webs and deception leave Neve’s life increasingly out of control.
I found myself asking once again why contemporary writers sometimes stuff their books with boring padding rather than getting on with the story. While the writing had a wonderful descriptive quality, it could have been cut down quite a bit to ensure tighter pacing and momentum. Some scenes had monotonously detailed descriptions written in a flat, third-person style. Despite that shortcoming, this is a clever, multi-layered, descriptive, domestic noir story.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.