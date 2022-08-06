Satire is one of mankind’s oldest forms of writing, going back to the civilizations of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Most often employed in fiction, satire targets our vices, follies and abuses, and uses irony, sarcasm, parody, burlesque, exaggeration, juxtaposition, comparison, analogy and double entendre as its weapons.

If this type of irreverent banter seems offensive or politically incorrect to you, you may want to avoid reading “Deep Air.” If this sort of thing is your cup of tea, then you’ve come to the right place. Move over Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen, there’s a new sheriff in town, and he is Key West’s own Reef Perkins. Reef is a storyteller who’s a staunch proponent of the vulgar, crude, politically incorrect satire that I will term absurdist fiction or playful noir. He makes art out of our tropical lifestyle by mocking it incessantly and relentlessly page after page. Everything is fair game as he relentlessly slaps his reader upside the head.