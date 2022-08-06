Satire is one of mankind’s oldest forms of writing, going back to the civilizations of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Most often employed in fiction, satire targets our vices, follies and abuses, and uses irony, sarcasm, parody, burlesque, exaggeration, juxtaposition, comparison, analogy and double entendre as its weapons.
If this type of irreverent banter seems offensive or politically incorrect to you, you may want to avoid reading “Deep Air.” If this sort of thing is your cup of tea, then you’ve come to the right place. Move over Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen, there’s a new sheriff in town, and he is Key West’s own Reef Perkins. Reef is a storyteller who’s a staunch proponent of the vulgar, crude, politically incorrect satire that I will term absurdist fiction or playful noir. He makes art out of our tropical lifestyle by mocking it incessantly and relentlessly page after page. Everything is fair game as he relentlessly slaps his reader upside the head.
Example of his observation about sharks taken from page 1: “Interested only in flesh, the swimming teeth spit out bits of clothing, shoes, condoms, chump change and a cheap wedding ring. The regurgitated token of forgotten promises landed on a piece of staghorn coral shaped like a middle finger and remains an undigested testimonial to an unpleasant man.”
You might ask, what is deep air? Deep air is the compressed air below 90 feet where nitrogen narcosis begins to set in and can make a diver drunk or extremely high as well as irresponsible. And comedic, like this book.
The plot is relatively straightforward. Naldo has been assigned the job by the Taco Blanco Cartel with delivering 400 faceted, blue-green emeralds to a Colombian cartel to pay for a shipment of drugs. Naldo stores the gems in the pocket of his inflatable, 4-ply, life-size love balloon, Conchita. As he is awaiting the transfer on a boat called the Faulty Dog, he is ambushed by a jealous rival who mistakes Conchita for his cheating girlfriend and wounds Naldo in the butt in the process. When Naldo returns to reclaim the jewels, he finds that the Faulty Dog has been sold to a conman who has subsequently taken it out and sunk it to a depth of over 200 feet to collect an inflated amount from an insurance policy that he has just bought. Now the fun begins as the situation becomes increasingly humorously complicated. I won’t spoil things for you by disclosing more.
The characters in this “drama” are about as picaresque and Keysey as any you will ever meet. You have Dick McCreedy, the conman; Fire Ant, the Faulty Dog’s former owner; Naldo, the dimwitted delivery man; Maytag, Naldo’s 300-pound Samoan enforcer and bodyguard; Raul, Babette’s gangster boyfriend; Quaid Butler and his assistant salvage divers, Billy Beanne and Tombolo; Cole Slaw, the insurance agent; Dimple Sue, the multitalented waitress; Freddy Fischbein, a male as well as a female impersonator; and a slew of other equally colorful and hilarious but not always human characters.
Almost every sentence contains offbeat, outrageous comparisons that often make your laugh out loud. It is a short book, only 170 pages. Not one page is wasted as Reef keeps the story moving forward. The book has a circus-like atmosphere, and if you have a sense of humor, you will get punchy from the constant barrage of frantic punchlines. All in all, it’s a fun read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”