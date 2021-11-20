There are various ways of classifying detective novels. One is a detective novel that gives us a bit of the soap opera of a detective’s life to add flavor to the story. Another is a soap opera that uses the detective story for the same purpose. Claire Matturro’s “The Smuggler’s Daughter” is an unusual combination of each that starts out leaning heavily in the soap opera direction with one of the major characters making an emotional decision that would be questionable in a detective novel. Following this, there is a long, tense, action-packed flashback involving criminal activities by a whole new cast of characters with no police being involved. Then there is a last section that draws all the pieces together.
The protagonists are Ray Slaverson, a middle-aged, semi-burned-out Apalachicola, Florida, police detective, and his fiancée, Kate Garcia, a local librarian and environmental activist. Ray is a cop through and through. Not only does he enforce the laws. He also believes in them. He also is a person who loves hard, and he loves Kate. Kate is intelligent, witty and outspoken. She can also be somewhat quirky. For example, she named both her dog and cat “Maggie” because it was easier, and she figures that neither of them come when she calls them anyway. Kate’s father, Tank, was a commercial fisherman and widower who turned to smuggling “square grouper” when fishing dried up. Tank is probably the most likable drug smuggler you will ever meet. He knows he is dying of lung cancer when he forces Kate, then known as Kitty, to take the money he’s saved for her and enroll in Florida State University so she will have a better life when he is gone. But on the way out of town, she catches the tail end of one of Tank’s drug deals that goes horribly wrong, and four people wind up dead. She buries her past and hopes it will be forever behind her. When we meet her 20 years later, she goes by Kate and is a qualified research librarian with a cop for a boyfriend. Then lawyers begin to suddenly get killed, and she realizes that it has something to do with what happened on that fateful night years ago.
Secrets that Kate thought were long buried arise from the muck and set those involved on a chase to find out the truth, risking their own lives in the process. Part of the book is a police procedural told from the points of view of Ray and his partner, Luke. The other point of view is that of Kate. While the detectives are having trouble connecting all the dots on the various crimes, Kate is sure that she knows better. She is torn, however, because she is now a grown woman who is holding down a good job and on the threshold of marriage when there is a sudden risk that her past might be exposed.
The answer becomes a little convoluted with some parts of the book being somewhat unrealistic. In one case, the reveal of one character’s true identity made me roll my eyes. There is also an on-page rape scene. But all in all, it was a fun book for those who like a lot of human interest in their detective stories and are willing to delay their gratification of their need for action until later in a book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’