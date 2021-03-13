I am surprising myself by opening this review of “The Devil’s Quota” using the words “fat cat” since that term often sets my teeth on edge. It is too often used in a derogatory manner by also-ran people who are jealous of those who have risen to the great heights by making better decisions with their lives or taking better advantage of their opportunities than the critic has. In the critic’s eye, for whatever reason, the fat cat must be undeserving. But this is exactly the term author Tom Avitabile uses to describe the premise of this book in his synopsis. As it turned out, it was an accurate overview.
Now that I have cleared the air on one of my personal biases, let me summarize the premise the book. Per Avitabile, “The devil is in the details when the one percent gets what the one percent wants … no matter what, no matter how much or how legal.” The protagonist is Mike DiMaggio, a NYPD homicide detective. DiMaggio is catapulted into an international conspiracy when the details of a not-so-routine murder investigation simply don’t add up for him. After refusing to back off his investigation, DiMaggio is fired and his partner is killed. He suspects that Dr. Cassandra Cassidy, a society-page sexual behavior psychiatrist, is somehow involved. He soon finds himself pitted against some of the most powerful forces in the nation and world, who will stop at nothing to prevent exposure and have the resources at their disposal to make this a probability. The closer he gets to the truth, the more it becomes crystal clear that those in the upper ranks didn’t really want that truth to come out.
Meanwhile, there is a parallel story about Special Forces Master Sgt. Eric Ronson, who goes AWOL from his unit in Afghanistan to protect an Afghan woman and their love child from an abduction and human trafficking nightmare. His quest forces him to become a lethal army of one. The book goes back and forth between the two seemingly unrelated plots, but the author eventually brings the two together. At first, I was somewhat confused since the book jumps back and forth between the two stories, but eventually the book began to make sense. Until then, I was in the dark, trusting the author to take me where he wanted me to go. Despite my initial frustration, the story was well written and the pace held my attention. Once the two stories finally connected, they formed as seamless plot.
DiMaggio and Cassidy start out as adversaries who despise each other, but eventually she becomes his unlikely ally and companion in his search for the truth. She became a really interesting character. Their relationship dynamics were fascinating to watch as they both pushed and pulled, and their association ebbed and flowed. The way the author brought this unlikely twosome together and often put them in each other’s way was most interesting.
To summarize, this gritty and interesting novel captured my interest early on and hung on tight until the final pages.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’