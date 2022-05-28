This Mediterranean Platter offers an opportunity for stylish expression that can be prepared ahead of time.
More time spent eating meals on the deck or patio calls for recipes that fit an al fresco theme, including plant-forward takes on traditional platters and spreads.
If lunchtime or snacking in the sunshine calls for a lighter dish, this Mediterranean Platter offers an opportunity for stylish expression that can be prepared ahead of time.
As a simple snack that encourages people to gather and socialize, it’s a perfect summer spread that combines veggies, hummus, cheese and pita bread.
Visit Aramark’s Feed Your Potential website, fyp365.com, to find more ways to celebrate the season.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.