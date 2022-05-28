More time spent eating meals on the deck or patio calls for recipes that fit an al fresco theme, including plant-forward takes on traditional platters and spreads.

If lunchtime or snacking in the sunshine calls for a lighter dish, this Mediterranean Platter offers an opportunity for stylish expression that can be prepared ahead of time.

As a simple snack that encourages people to gather and socialize, it’s a perfect summer spread that combines veggies, hummus, cheese and pita bread.

