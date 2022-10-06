There is a medical condition that’s extremely rare in Americans younger than 30, but it occurs in about 60% of adults older than 60. It’s called diverticulosis. You can skip the following three paragraphs if you’re familiar with the problem. For everyone else, here’s a simplified explanation.
Pockets or bulges can form on the wall of your large intestine, also called your colon. Those bulges are called diverticula. Think about blowing up a long balloon and then squeezing it in different places to make a bubble pop out. In your colon, when you experience pressure, you get pockets or bulges that form in the weakened areas.
If you have diverticulosis, that’s a confirmation that you have those bulges or pockets in your colon. You don’t need to have symptoms; most people don’t. It simply indicates they’re there.
You’re diagnosed with diverticulitis once any site gets inflamed, swells or is infected. You might feel pain, nausea, fever or other symptoms.
For a problem that affects so many people, you would assume it’s always been an issue, but you’d be wrong. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal in 1971, “... the term “Diverticulosis” first appeared in 1914. As recently as 1916, the disease was not important enough to merit a mention in textbooks. This dramatic increase in incidence occurred in only 70 years and cannot possibly be explained on a genetic basis. We believe that ... the colon’s environment has changed and that diverticula are caused by the diet of so-called ‘civilized’ countries.”
In 1976 the Nurses’ Healthy Study was begun tracking the diet and health of 50,019 participants. After 24 years, the results were clear. The people who had the highest fiber intake had the lowest incidences of diverticulitis.
But it wasn’t just any fiber; it was insoluble fiber that helped. There are two primary types of fiber.
Insoluble fiber helps move things along through your digestive system, providing a good laxative action. It also increases the bulk of your stool, helping people who have constipation or irregular stool problems.
This was the fiber found to protect against diverticulitis. You can get insoluble fiber in your diet by eating dried peas and beans, nuts, vegetables, wheat bran and whole-wheat flour.
Soluble fiber slows digestion and absorption of glucose (sugar), keeping blood sugar levels even. It can also minimally help reduce blood cholesterol levels. This type of fiber did not protect against diverticulitis, but surprisingly, the food with this type of fiber did help.
People who had diets higher in whole fruits had much lower incidences of diverticulitis. You can find sources of soluble fiber in apples, barley, beans, carrots, citrus fruits, lentils, nuts, oats and oatmeal, peas, psyllium and seeds. Avoid fruit juices; they don’t provide any protective benefit.
What does that mean? All higher fiber foods provide protection against diverticulitis, either through the fiber type or some other nutritional benefit of the food itself.
After learning all that, what do many doctors recommend after diagnosing someone with diverticulitis? They suggest you eat a low fiber diet.
Imagine if someone walked into my training facility and they’ve never worked out. They had very little strength, problems with their balance, and difficulty moving around. Now imagine if my recommendation for them was to avoid working out. Shouldn’t my advice be to increase the levels of exercise they do? Why would anyone recommend you keep doing the very thing that got you sick?
What does the American Gastroenterological Association recommend?
“Currently, American Gastroenterological Association guidelines recommend a fiber-rich diet for patients with prior acute diverticulitis,” They also do “[not recommend you] avoid seeds, nuts, and popcorn,” which used to be regularly prescribed.
There’s another recommendation. Exercise can help stimulate the movement of food through your gut. Exercising for 30 minutes a day has been shown to lower the risk and incidences of diverticulitis.
As diets worldwide become more westernized, the incidences of diverticulitis continue to grow. You can fight back.
For men between 18-50, take in at least 38 grams of fiber a day.
Over the age of 50, 30 grams is the minimum. For women between 18-50, take in at least 25 grams of fiber a day. Over the age of 50, 21 grams is the minimum.
Remember those numbers are the minimum, so taking in more is acceptable as long as you don’t exceed your calories for the day.
Check with your doctor before beginning any diet or exercise program.