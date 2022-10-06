There is a medical condition that’s extremely rare in Americans younger than 30, but it occurs in about 60% of adults older than 60. It’s called diverticulosis. You can skip the following three paragraphs if you’re familiar with the problem. For everyone else, here’s a simplified explanation.

Pockets or bulges can form on the wall of your large intestine, also called your colon. Those bulges are called diverticula. Think about blowing up a long balloon and then squeezing it in different places to make a bubble pop out. In your colon, when you experience pressure, you get pockets or bulges that form in the weakened areas.