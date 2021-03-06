Dear Dr. Doug,
I recently adopted a dog from the shelter. It has dewclaws on the front and back feet. A neighbor said I needed to have them removed. The vet also said I should have them removed. But, when I went online, I read where they don’t need to have them taken off. I hate to put him through surgery if he doesn’t need it. Please advise!
Thank you, Betty
Dear Betty,
Most dogs have dewclaws on the front feet and occasionally on the hind feet. Some dogs even have more than one dewclaw on the same foot.
The dewclaw is like a vestigial thumb on the front foot and the big toe on the back foot. Nobody is sure why they have them, other than theories like they used to be useful for climbing, hunting, holding prey, etc. Over the years as the dog domesticated these extra toes have lost their function, and in many cases, no longer exist in certain breeds.
There is no physiological reason to remove the dewclaws. If your pet is not in any position to cause itself injury, removing the dewclaws are not necessary.
Most dog owners who have the dewclaws removed do so when the pups are 2-3 days old. Generally there is no bleeding and sutures are not required. If this procedure is done on an adult dog, general anesthesia is required. Sutures and bandages are also needed. In addition, it is a painful procedure (you are amputating the last digit on the toe) and appropriate medications should always be given so the pet does not have any discomfort. Often owners will have dewclaws on older dogs removed at the time they are spayed or castrated.
Most people do this only for cosmetic reasons. In some breeds, like the Boxer, you are not allowed to show them if they have dewclaws.
The dewclaw does not touch the ground, so it does not wear off like the other toenails and, therefore, must be trimmed more often. If this is not done there is a danger of the nail actually growing around in a complete circle and penetrating the skin near the origin. I have seen this on several occasions. But, of course, it is completely preventable if you just pay attention to your dog’s feet and nails.
There is a danger of having a dewclaw ripped off, which can happen in working dogs and dogs that play in rough areas — like the mangroves. If it is injured, it can be painful and quite bloody!
I have heard (false) stories that removing the dewclaw weakens the bone of the front leg. This is completely untrue.
So, it is up to you. If you do this in an adult dog there will be general anesthesia required and there will be a post-op recovery period. Although very minor, there are risks with any surgery. If your dog is not an active outdoor dog that is at risk of potential injury, then you would be putting your dog through all of this solely for cosmetic reason.
For what it’s worth, I did not remove the dewclaws on my dog and he is a very active outdoor dog and has never had a problem.
Weigh the pros and cons. You’ll make the right decision.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.