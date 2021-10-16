I ran across a photography book called “Meetings with Remarkable Trees” by Thomas Pakenham that I opened to a page on the amazing ginkgo tree. The close-up photograph of the weird triangular leaves identified this tree as unusual. It has no central rib. It did have flamboyant ruffles along its bottom edge. Vogue magazine designers had obviously learned creative lessons from nature’s primitive offerings.
I did not use primitive lightly. The ginkgo’s flirtatious frippery attracted many admirers over the 350 million years it has inhabited this planet. The ginkgo tree pre-dated the rise of the Alps and the Himalayas. Fossils date it as the planet’s first tree. Its closest relative is the maidenhair fern.
Breezes flutter its eyelashes creating a captive audience designed to make the October Ginkgo biloba immortal. It predates the dinosaurs. The tree was found growing in China. One magnificent specimen in England is over 300 years old. How beautiful is a tree that brings tears to the eyes? How important is beauty in the landscape?
Botanists will tell us that trees produce calm nerves. Scientists measure the drop in blood pressure after walking in a forest. Mangrove swamps devour woes and cares.
The beauty of Key West captures visitors and induces them to return again and again. Those I meet in the condo swimming pool tell me that this is their fifth or tenth return to our tiny spot in the ocean.
Unlike humans, old trees become more beautiful as they age, witness the old buttonwood locally known as the “scary tree.”
I have lived with human beauty for 50 years since I adopted my daughter when she was 2 years old. At first, I was surprised when strangers stopped the carriage on the street to tell me, “What a beautiful child!” I soon grew used to it, responding with a quiet, “Thank you.” It was no inheritance of mine that she was a showstopper. She came that way.
I desired ruffles. Two boys, but no girls arrived. Adoption was the only sure answer. We applied to the Department of Family Services in Chicago.
My future daughter was delivered to my door. I’ll explain. Our upstairs neighbor took in emergency care foster children — ones who would be soon returned to their parents after the emergency was over. One morning, she called me and said, “I got a little girl last night and the caseworker says she will be up for adoption. Why don’t you come upstairs and check her out?”
Obviously, the universe sent her to me. Her hair was tangled and her skin was caked with dirt. Her dull eyes looked inward. She was no beauty, but alone and frightened.
Now she is 52. Her eyes sparkle. Like the aged ginkgo trees, she grows more beautiful each year.
Like an adoptive family, we in Key West are the designated caregivers of our landscape’s beauty. We can share it with others, but it is ours to foster and nurture for our allotted 50 years. Every plant, every tree, every bit of clean water awaits our tending. Beauty lifts our spirits and gives us peace. Check your heart rate after a walk through the mangrove swamps. Do your part for beauty.
