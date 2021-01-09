Dear Dr. Doug,
First let me congratulate you and Dr. Gerry on your retirement! Well earned and deserved. We will miss the assurance of having you two being there for most any crises that occurred with our pets.
I have a question about allergies in dogs. I understand many skin-related problems are related to food allergies, but there are also many things in the environment that could cause symptoms, such as licking paws and scratching. We have an FKSPCA rescue and his diet is dry Fromm salmon or pork and turkey, with a tablespoon of wet food. No chicken. His problem isn’t severe, but he does lick his paws sometimes and scratches his face. (He does get some people food treats, mainly small bits of whatever protein we have.)
Is there a way to do tests to find out what he is allergic to? I thought maybe a process of elimination might be the best thing to try. I have also started giving him a supplement produced by Dr. Marty called Shine & Luster, but it is extraordinarily expensive. There is another more reasonably priced product called Allergy Skin Health by Pethonesty. Do you have a suggestion? I went to Chewy and there were too many to choose from!
Thank you for your time, and maybe allergies would make a good topic for your column.
Best regards, Mary
Dear Mary,
Thank you for the kind words. Although we have “retired” from the daily hospital activities both Dr. Gerry and I will be remaining active in the community. I still plan on doing my nonprofit work (e.g. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, wild bird centers) and volunteering my time helping with the local wildlife: Key deer, sea turtles, sea birds, crocodilians and the like. I love what I do and will never stop working with the animals we all care about!
Food allergies do happen but are not as common as pet stores and TV commercials would like you to believe. In fact, food allergies contribute to less than 10% of all allergies (food and skin) seen in pets. The most common ingredients associated with food allergies are not grains (as is often stated) but chicken, beef and dairy proteins, proteins commonly found in grain-free diets.
I personally recommend starting any potential food allergy dog on Science Diet Ultimino as the food allergy diet of choice. It really works providing you do not feed your dog anything else — no treats!
More likely, you are looking at atopy, which is inhalant allergy. Inhaled allergens include pollen, dust and many more things. Dogs can also develop contact allergies (for instance, to things like wool). Yes, these types of allergies can be tested for. There are skin tests, but these are not done as commonly as in the past. Rather now, there is a simple blood test that any veterinarian can do. If the animal tests positive to any of the allergens the first thing to do is try to see if avoidance is possible. For example, if a dog is allergic to wool, and the owners have a wool blanket on their bed, simply remove the blanket and see how the pet does. If avoidance is not possible, such as a dog that is allergic to house dust, palm trees or mold (if you are living in the Keys), there are allergy shots that can be given that will help desensitize the pet to these allergens. These treatment injections take time and there is a cost, but it is a treatment and not just a Band-Aid. You should know that not all dogs will respond to this. In fact, the more allergens that a dog tests positive to, the less likely that there will be a successful treatment.
In an emergency you can give a short-acting steroid injection for a dog that is miserable while it is getting properly treated for allergy associated co-morbidities like skin infections. But, you should never give a long-acting steroid injection to a dog. These have the potential to be incredibly dangerous with serious side effects. Also, you never want to give any steroid to a dog that you plan on testing for allergies or are treating with allergy injections.
Alternately, and preferably, talk to your veterinarian about Cytopoint. It is an allergy antibody blocking medication — again, not a steroid — and very safe and effective. Most veterinarians have this. I hope this helps!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.