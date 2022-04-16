Are you tired of the way your home looks? Does it still work well with your lifestyle? Do you need a bit of decluttering? After living all winter in a very small, edited space in Key West, I return home and my first reaction is that I have too much space, too many things. I vow to streamline for easier living. As we all know, the more we own the more maintenance we face.
Now as I look over the photographs for my new book and begin to write about each of the homes, it is obvious that a home is an expression of our personalities. As we change our lifestyles, we may want to change the way our home responds to and fosters that lifestyle. A home is an integral part of who we are. Your home tells your story. Life is what happens when we’re making plans and we’re often forced to make changes. But we can also decide when a change might impact in a positive way. The easiest thing to do is to rearrange the furniture or repurpose the use of the rooms.
For the most part, especially in Old Town, the houses are small and there always seems to be a creative approach to the interior design. Eclectic style might be a good description, and while bright colors used to be common in island homes, the new homeowners are leaning toward the more subdued shades of white and gray. But you can’t take the Key West influence out of the equation. It’s hard to find a house, no matter how minimally furnished with white slipcovered furniture, that doesn’t have at least one brightly painted piece of furniture or a funk and flash sign that might have come out of an iconic downtown bar. And fortunately, when renovating an early home, if there were Cuban tiled floors in the original house, the homeowners thankfully have honored the history, just as with Dade County pine, and left well enough alone.
When you live in a home for a long time you often stop seeing things. So for this coming season, it might be fun to revisit how you use your home now, which might be different from when you first moved in. Think about different uses for your rooms. For example, I recently switched my living and dining areas around and it changed my entertaining style and the way I live day to day.
Try a new arrangement of furniture in a room. Take a good assessment now of what you have, what you’d like to replace, what you’d like to clear away and all those little things that you can change without making rash or expensive decisions.
This year the trend seems to be fewer furnishings and accessories, and a calmer palette. During the pandemic, newcomers realized the efficiency of buying on the internet and instant gratification a la everything furnished in a day became appealing. I get that, but it seems to me that the challenge of creating a Key West style home should add to the joy of being here.
When it comes to decluttering the following is one of the more creative approaches I’ve heard about from a reader. Nothing is more satisfying than receiving an email from someone who identified with a column I wrote and takes the time to let me know. After my column about the conundrum of decluttering and loss of enthusiasm for yard sales appeared, I heard from local artist Denise Graham who expressed a viewpoint recently acquired for a life of less is more.
She said, “My house is filled with items blanketed in memories of people, events and vacations.” A few years ago, she and her husband did a big purge. It was painful as each encouraged the other to part with an object they wanted to keep. When it came to the mountain of photographs, she gave in and digitized the photos that now live in the cloud. “When we are gone,” she said, “my family won’t care about the photos or recognize the people in the images. The images will be available to view, and they can print what they want.” Denise has been creating art for decades and has many items she’s ready to part with. While in her purging phase, she had a luncheon for a few friends. As each person arrived, they drew a number from a hat, and each was invited to her studio to choose a piece of her work for their own. “They loved it,” she said, “and so did I.”
Now when a guest admires a piece of her art, she sends them off with it. “They are happy and I’m one step closer to having less,” she said. To check out her art and maybe score a painting go to her website: wwwdenisegrahamcreates.com. Perhaps this personal story will encourage you to find your own creative approach to decluttering or simply change the way you live. If so, share your story.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.