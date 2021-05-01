April was Heartworm Prevention month. Heartworm, a potentially lethal parasite of dogs, cats, ferrets and other mammals, is carried by mosquitoes. Considering it is also the beginning of the mosquito season here in the Keys, and in the near future Oxitec will be releasing their environmentally friendly male mosquitoes, I felt it would be worth reprinting this letter from 2019. For the record, I have done extensive review of this project and am 100% behind the technology. Anything that can be done to prevent disease, in both humans and our pets, that is also environmentally friendly (no chemicals), is worth the effort.
Dr. Doug,
Over the past 18 years Oxitec has been committed to developing safe and environmentally friendly tools to control and combat harmful insect populations.
The climate and location of the Florida Keys unfortunately makes it a gateway for vector-borne diseases coming into the U.S. — both human and animal. The Keys are increasingly threatened by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, an invasive species that has the potential to carry and spread harmful human diseases like dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika in people, and, as you have discussed in your column, heartworm disease in dogs.
Found mainly in tropical and sub-tropical regions around the globe, much of the world’s population lives under the threat of this particular mosquito. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 100 million people suffer from dengue alone each year, while other estimates put the number of annual infections as high as 400 million.
While mosquito control authorities work incredibly hard to reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito population, this invasive species is difficult to control with the current tools available. Therefore, vector control authorities are looking for new and effective solutions to keep mosquito populations at low levels.
Oxitec’s non-biting mosquitoes are designed to target and control the Aedes aegypti species. Male mosquitoes do not have the ability to bite and, therefore, cannot spread diseases. The released mosquitoes are all male, and they carry what is referred to as a “self-limiting gene.” This means that when they mate with invasive female mosquitoes, it is only the male offspring that survive. These non-biting males then pass on this “self-limiting gene” to their offspring. Over time, this can dramatically reduce the number of biting mosquitoes.
The Florida Keys has recent experience of deploying similar biological methods for insect control from a program that released sterile screwworm to successfully protect the precious Key deer population. Oxitec’s mosquitoes are a proven, effective solution too and multiple regulatory agencies have recognized that they pose no threat to humans or the environment.
Oxitec’s Aedes aegypti have already been directly benefitting local communities in Brazil, where a recent demonstration in the city of Indaiatuba achieved up to 95% suppression of the local Aedes aegypti mosquito population.
If your readers have any questions about this exciting new technology, they can visit the project website, www.keysmosquitoproject.com. Readers interested in reviewing over 100 scientific papers regarding the effectiveness of the mosquito can access this info at www.oxitec.com.
Kevin Gorman, chief development 0fficer, Oxitec Ltd.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.