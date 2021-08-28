Dear Dr. Doug,
I have been taking my little dog to the dog park for several months now. We’ve always had a good time. Last week this guy showed up with a large dog and immediately let it run loose with all the other dogs there. It instantly got into a fight with several dogs. When the owners of the “regulars” tried to break up the dog fight, the owner of the new dog got aggressive and there was almost a fight among the people. It was horrible. Please say something to your readers about this.
No Name Please
Dear NNP,
I am sorry you had to experience and witness this incident.
Dog parks are great for allowing your pet to go off leash, exercise and socialize, and this latter includes the owners! County dog parks are generally a public place, and people are expected to demonstrate proper dog park etiquette. There are several internet sites that list common dog park etiquette: www.pets.webmd/dogs/dog-park-etiquette is a good site to visit.
Whenever you get a bunch of unfamiliar dogs together it is a recipe for potential conflict. Dogs will be dogs while having fun and bad things can inadvertently happen. Add in an inconsiderate owner, and things can go south quickly.
Owners are responsible if their dog causes a fight or injures another dog (or person). Be sure to get the names of the people involved. If the person flees, try to get pictures of them and their automobile (with the license plate if possible!).
If a dog is not socialized it should not be allowed off leash when other dogs are present. If you are unsure of your dog’s response, it should be properly humanely muzzled. It is best to take these “untested dogs” to the parks at non-peak times when there are no other dogs.
The most common injury seen from dog parks result from dog fights. Sometimes these can result from innocent play that escalates to a bit too enthusiastic bite to an all out aggressive attack. When the participants are of relatively equal size the trauma may be minor, but when big dog-little dog incidents occur, the injuries can be severe — and potentially deadly.
According to most pet insurance companies, the most common dog park injury is a bite to the face or head. Bites on the body and extremities are a close second. Soft tissue sprains and strains account for a large portion of physical trauma.
Even if you make the effort to keep ectoparasites from infesting your dog, others at the dog park may not be so diligent. To help prevent flea and tick infestations make sure you use proper preventatives.
In addition, make sure your dog is properly vaccinated prior to visiting the park where it may be exposed to diseases from other dogs. Young, un- or incompletely vaccinated dogs should not be taken to a dog park. Unneutered males and adult, intact female dogs should not be taken to dog parks! Finally, if your dog defecates while in the park, please be courteous and clean it up immediately.
Dog parks are a great place! I don’t want to discourage anyone from using the parks, but please show common sense and respect to the other pets and owners. Most people and their dogs are wonderful. If you have or witness an incident call the police and the animal shelter.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.