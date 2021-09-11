In Isaiah Quintabe (IQ), former screenwriter Joe Ide creates a really refreshingly unique and entertaining protagonist. It is no wonder that this book won virtually every award in the crime writers’ genre when it was released.
IQ is a loner, high school dropout and product of the black ghetto of East Long Beach, California, who has pulled himself out of the gutter by his proverbial bootstraps. As a teenager he was left orphaned after his brother, Marcus, died in a gang-related incident. Rather than become a ward of the state, Isaiah moved into an apartment that he shared with his former classmate, diminutive gangbanger and drug dealer Juanell Dodson, and embarked on a life of crime. IQ devised a clever scheme to rob retail shops and then fence the stolen goods a few at a time from a mini warehouse he rented. Over time IQ developed a conscience and left his life of crime behind him. He is now in his mid-twenties and outwardly doesn’t make much of an initial impression. He’s a quiet, laid-back, polite young man, but beneath his unassuming exterior lurks a massive intelligence rivaling a Sherlock Holmes. Dodson remains IQ’s sidekick but is still prone to get IQ into trouble and could possibly be more of a liability than the friendship is worth.
IQ is now an unlicensed, public service-oriented private detective who takes cases mostly from the ’hood that the police are indifferent to. He charges his clients whatever they can afford. He is seldom paid with cash. His payments could range from a homemade casserole to blueberry muffins to a set of tires. Cash flow is a constant issue. But then Dodson brings IQ a case that could potentially be financially rewarding. Someone is trying to kill megastar rapper Calvin Wright, i.e. Black the Knife, and Cal is willing to pay big bucks for IQ to find out who it is and stop him. Cal shows IQ a security video revealing an aberrant, colossal pit bull aiming to kill him in his mansion. Cal is now too terrified to go to the studio and produce his next album. IQ and Dodson soon find themselves up against a vengeful ex-wife, a crew of notorious cutthroats, a monstrous attack dog and a hitman who even other hitmen consider to be a lunatic.
The story is definitely not a new tale but a new twist on something old. It is Sherlock Holmes in a different setting. The Sherlock influences are apparent from the get-go. Isaiah is a self-contained guy who can make instinctive leaps of logic based on what he observes and whose persona can seem cold and off-putting to others. He is an observer of detail and spots things others might think insignificant, extrapolating the information gleaned to form ideas and theories. Even his partner Dodson rhymes with Watson, but unlike Watson, Dodson is no brown-nosing protege who marvels at IQ’s brilliance. He is a contentious assistant with a troubled history. The story even borrows from “The Hound of the Baskervilles” with the giant pit bull.
But this story is much more than just an inner-city Sherlock Holmes homage. It is a fun read that balances humor and violence. His characters have enough page-time to grow and develop into well-rounded people who seem real. Their dialog seems genuine as well. The style is readable without seeming simplistic and was worth the time I spent with it.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’