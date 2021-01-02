One of my best friends is a veterinarian in Chicago. He laughs at me — no, really, laughs at me — when I complain how cold it has been. I recently called him and it was a frigid 7 degrees outside his animal hospital, with a wind chill BELOW ZERO.
In all seriousness, I have been getting a lot of calls and emails about this “freezing” weather and our thin-blooded Florida Keys’ pets.
All things considered, it really hasn’t been that cold. Whether or not a dog can handle the cold really depends on many factors.
For instance, what kind of dog is it? A Siberian husky would be able to handle living outside in the winter much more easily than a Mexican hairless, the opposite being true in the summer.
Most any dog can be acclimated to living outside in the Keys since the winters are so mild — yes, even the last few days have been mild compared to the rest of the country!
Even for a dog that is accustomed to life outdoors some type of shelter or protection from the elements (wind and rain) should be available. A basic doghouse will provide shade during the summer and a refuge from the rain and the winds in the winter. The door of the doghouse should be positioned so that the rain and the winds do not blow into the dry interior. Wind and wet are real dangers to any animal. The wind can suck the heat away from a wet pet quickly.
A porch, shed or doggy-door into the garage is just as good as long as they are out of the wind. The dog’s bedding should be up off the ground or floor. A good idea is to leave a 2-inch air space under its sleeping platform. This provides insulation from the cold ground or concrete floor. Provide a clean, dry blanket(s) for the dog to make a dog nest.
If provided with the above protection almost all dog breeds can handle our winters if the dog is outdoors all year around. This way the pet gets used to the gradual change in temperature from summer to fall to winter. If you take a dog that is normally indoors and decide to leave outdoors on a cold night you might induce a doggy cold, not to mention that it would be very uncomfortable for the pet (yes, in some cases, even cruel).
A dog’s general health is critical when deciding to keep it outdoors. For instance, an old dog might not handle a cold night as well as a strong, young dog. Likewise, a pet that has just had surgery or is being treated for an illness would not be a good candidate for camping outside.
You can also get some very stylish sweaters if you feel your dog needs additional protection. The pet stores in town do keep some in stock for these occasions.
If you have provided for protection against the elements for your dog, then I see no reason why it can’t stay outside, even in our “frigid” Conch winter.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.