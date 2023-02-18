“Don’t buy it, we’ll make it.”
That was my mother’s mantra. From as early as I can remember, whenever we went shopping and found something we liked, this is what she would say. And, most often we figured out how to make it and put our own design spin on it.
She had good taste and the coveted “thing” was generally out of our financial comfort zone, so rather than just say, “we can’t afford that,” she figured out how we could have something similar and the satisfaction of making it with our own design.
We made all sorts of things. Once, we wandered into a flag shop and she mused about the beautiful designs and colors of the flags. We bought a bunch and made a patchwork quilt with silk flags. My grandmother was an artist and my grandfather was an architect and a born do-it-yourselfer. My mom had a brief career as a dress designer’s assistant, and when we were young, my sister and I wore dresses made from the designer’s remnants.
When I was in college, my mother taught me the art of decoupage. It was never a hobby for me, and though I was never an artist, I had a feel for this medium as a tool for design. My grandfather made delightful wooden boxes for me to decoupage and I sold them to upscale stores in New York City to pay for my education. I majored in journalism and my first book was “Decoupage, A New Look At An Old Craft” for Doubleday.
A few years ago, I was asked to give a talk about how I get into the “creative zone.” It isn’t that conscious. One does not, for example, get up in the morning, have coffee and go to a place of work known as “the creative zone.” Every minutiae of life is an opportunity that can lead somewhere or to something. As my photographer husband always said, “The pictures are out there. It’s my job to find them.”
So what is creativity? It always involves a challenge. We all apply creativity on a daily basis, even if you’re not aware of it. Problems require solutions. You might start the day with a “to-do” list. Some of the items involve strategic planning that require a creative approach. Creative people create their own challenges. Artists are both blessed and cursed with a constant need to create.
If you depend on your creativity to make a living, you might refine your art so you’re true to your own vision. But if you need your work to sell, you learn how to communicate your ideas to please others. For example, I write a 350-word blog for a company called Marine Home Center. The creative challenge is to make every word and sentence further the story or the point I’m trying to make within the allotted space. I am always asked, “Where do you get your ideas?” The answer is, “Everywhere.” My antenna is always up. It might be a color or something I read, or if I’m scanning online sites for a new window treatment, I might write about the products that are available and how to use them creatively. One of my columns was about porches and the many ways they add to our lives. My “creative zone” is all around me.
When working on my new book about Key West cottages and gardens, the creative challenge was to find a variety of architectural styles as well as interior designs that best represent Key West today. I looked for houses where the owners had an interesting lifestyle to write about and a keen sense of decorating with a Key West sensibility. I had to write their stories within the allotted word space. Each book presents a different creative problem to solve.
But artwork is different than writing on assignment and that’s what I love about my decoupage projects. It takes me into another world where I am free to create in a less inhibited environment, even though I often sell my work. It isn’t my main source of income, but since I’ve been doing it for more than 40 years, I’m always challenging myself to keep the craft and my designs interesting to me.
I’m often asked if I’ve passed on the creative gene to my daughters. The other day I was on the phone with one of them. I told her I was struggling with an article about the “creative zone” and she told me a story that personifies her childhood. One Christmas she received a gift from me. She had been lusting after a velvet skirt she had seen in a local store. When she opened the box there were pieces of velvet pinned to pattern pieces with a note: “Ran out of time, I’m sure you can finish this! Love, Mom.” This daughter has never made a thing in her life. She likes the concept of DIFM (do it for me) better than DIY. Apparently, I didn’t pass on my mom’s mantra.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.