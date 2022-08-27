Pelican

This is an X-ray of a pelican that was shot by a nail gun. Injuring or harassing pelicans is a Class B misdemeanor.

 Image provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Readers,

It’s the time of year in the Florida Keys that we get visited by wintering birds (that’s where the term “snowbird” comes from). Many of these birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Act or other federal regulations.