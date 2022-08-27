Dear Readers,
It’s the time of year in the Florida Keys that we get visited by wintering birds (that’s where the term “snowbird” comes from). Many of these birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Act or other federal regulations.
In particular, pelicans are starting to migrate back in large flocks. These brown birds can be pesky and “in your face” when you are fishing or cleaning fish. Although it may be tempting when cleaning your catch, do NOT feed the entrails and skeletons to these birds, as this byproduct of your catch can cause serious injuries to pelicans. It may not seem logical, but when you just feed the birds the discarded bones of the fish, they don’t digest properly and can cause lethal impactions or even perforations of the gastrointestinal tracts.
I volunteer with several of the wildlife rescue organizations in the Keys and we have been seeing an increase in pelican cases. I’ve quoted this before, but this press release from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Baretto is worth re-sharing with everybody. These are excellent rules to follow for all fishermen:
“Please don’t feed the pelicans — Just don’t do it.”
FWC staff and other experts worry about the overall health of brown pelican populations. Because of this concern, the FWC passed a rule in 2008 to stop the feeding of large numbers of pelicans.
THE ACTIVITIES NO LONGER PERMITTED UNDER THIS RULE INCLUDE:
• Dumping or discharging large amounts of fish scraps, by-catch or comparable materials from a fish house or similar facility. This attracts large numbers of pelicans to that area and causes changes in their behavior. By indirectly feeding pelicans, such large-scale activities can have a detrimental effect on a brown pelican population by inhibiting migration and leading to cold-weather-induced illness and injury.
• Individuals or groups feeding large numbers of pelicans at regular places and times. This does not apply to feeding pelicans that are captive or under care at places such as a rehabilitation facility.
• Anglers tossing scraps at public fishing piers and beaches. Public piers that attract large numbers of fishermen may want to consider creating scrap chutes, where fishermen can dump the abundant leftovers to keep them away from pelicans.
This rule provides an enforcement tool to resolve situations where large-scale feeding could negatively influence the health or survival of a pelican.
You can help keep pelican populations healthy by not feeding them.
If available, use fish-scrap repositories at piers and docks. If they are not available, discard your fish scraps in a garbage can or at home.
Your efforts will help keep pelican populations healthy and wild. Please don’t feed them!
If you see an injured pelican please contact any of the permitted wildlife centers here in the Keys (Tavernier, Marathon, Key West). They will instruct you what to do. Do NOT try to catch it as they have very sharp beaks and can inflict serious injuries to untrained people.
One final note — PLEASE properly discard old fishing line and hooks in appropriate receptacles. NEVER toss lines or hooks back into the ocean or canals.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.