I awaken each spring morning to a chorus of “woo-OOO-ooo” from multiple ground doves situated in various sections of the island. They do not overlap but are so closely patterned that they seem to be calling to each other. On the contrary, what I evidently stumbled into was an intense competition of male doves for the attention of local femme fatales.
My niece, Donna, contends that they are saying, “Whooo wants romance? Whooo wants romance?” They continue for hours without tiring of their quest for love. No wonder they are considered “love birds” by humans. Many states allow doves to be hunted, which may explain the decrease in their number over the past few years.
Doves nest five or six times in a season, producing a brood of five or six chicks each time. They can nest six times a year, more than any other native bird. Doves are obviously not endangered. When the doves stop cooing, they all stop at once and silence reigns. Then the cicadas become the dominant sound. Today that was at 4:32 p.m.
Good daddies help mamas feed the young with “milk” they produce from the 2,500 seeds they need to consume daily to survive. They retain these seeds in their two-lobed crop to digest and turn into the “milk” that they give to the baby birds. They also eat small insects. Often, they forage in pairs. Their lives are consumed by eating, mating, and raising chicks. They do not seem to mind the repetition. They mate for life.
Some doves migrate, but when the weather is perfect, as it is in Key West, we retain resident birds. My daughter Jolie Moody of Chicago began feeding oats to some swimming pool doves. Being quick learners, by the second day they flew directly to her the moment she appeared. They ignored me totally, recognizing her generosity while disdaining my parsimony.
Do birds recognize individual people? Yes, they do. Dove George, named and recognized as “the fat one” was a frequent visitor, puffed his chest out at the sight of beautiful Jolie and her handful of seeds. He frequently arrived with Gladys, his mate. Birds work together to build an 8-inch nest. The male brings twigs and stands on the female’s back while transferring the twigs to her beak. She places them in the nest. Partners take turns incubating the eggs for around 14 days. Baby birds feed for about 15 days when they learn to fly. Three-week-old chicks are self-sufficient.
It is difficult to buy doves for dinner, but if they are hunted, they are delicious. Their breasts are dark meat, and they have little fat. We eat ducks and chicken, so birds are not unusual items in our diets. Dove breasts are frequently wrapped in bacon and roasted. There are many recipes for cooking doves from England, Egypt, Turkey, Jamaica and, of course, the southern U.S. They can be fricasseed, fried, or turned into tortellini, rellenos or enchiladas.
These birds have short legs and seem to scamper while keeping an 11-ounce body balanced precariously above. They are 10 inches long, but their wingspan is an impressive 17 inches. They can fly at 55 mph. They tend to remain moving along the ground near their food supply, hence they are known as ground doves. They are capable of startled flight and sweep into low shrubs to effectively camouflage their brown bodies.
The scientific name is Columbina passerineia, which means little dove and sparrow. Once mated, they are passionately loyal.
Mornings in Key West would be lonely indeed without these denizens of the sky to begin the day with a little love.
