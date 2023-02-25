Sometimes this plant is called scorpions-tail and sometimes it is called caterpillar plant. Both reflect the tiny white, trumpet-shaped terminal flowers with golden throats that dance up one side of the curved stem and create the aforesaid images. Does the viewer see the danger of a violent stinger, or the cuddly fuzz of a creepy crawly? In Key West, we might have named the plant the lobster tail because of its curved flower shape. These flowers bloom year round.
The scientific name of this common, invasive shrub is equally as obtuse, heliotrope angiospermum. The botanist put it in the heliotrope (borage) category. That implies that either the leaves or the flowers follow the sun’s voyage across the sky, heliotropism. Each plant has an internal biological clock. Current botanists say that the plant does not. Even trained botanists get it wrong sometimes.
This Swiss botanist, Augustin Pyramus Candolle (1778-1841), is responsible for the categorization of numerous plants into a system of taxonomy. He had a huge influence on Charles Darwin around 1880 with his concept of “Nature’s War,” which Darwin used in his theory of natural selection. I never heard of this handsome, Swiss botanist before, despite numerous science classes. Candolle was well known during his time and educated at the College de Geneve. Darwin wrote “The Power of Movement in Plants,” citing gravity, moisture and touch. The sun, and heliotropism, also had a major influence on botany.
This shrub blooms copiously year round. The birds think the seeds are yummy and so the shrub spreads rampantly. If the spent blooms are removed, the shrub continues to bloom in order to attempt to produce seeds. But if you remove the spent blooms, no seeds will form and you will save yourself a weeding problem. The flowers will keep blooming, trying to produce seeds, so you will have blossoms over and over.
Miami blue and Schaus swallowtail butterfly species adore this ever-blooming plant. The plant is cheap at $5-$10, but may be difficult to find in stores.
Scorpions-tail does well in sandy, well-drained soil. It is salt and drought tolerant. It is very happy in Key West. It grows quickly to 6 to 10 feet in height and width. It is short-lived like many weeds and may last only a few years.
Deeply veined leaves are alternately arranged on sometimes woody stems. They are five-lobed with entire (smooth) margins. Traditional medicine used the leaves to treat bites, sores and burns. They were used to clean the skin of newborns and to induce abortions. Women used them to stimulate menstruation and men for prostate cancer symptoms. They are edible, but tasteless. They are toxic to horses.
This is such a happy plant eagerly consuming the joys of the Key West climate, producing nectar for our favorite flighty friends and plenty of spontaneous cheer for all of us.
