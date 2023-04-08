dog and bunny

Although these chocolate bunnies look and taste great to us people, they can be deadly to dogs.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Easter weekend is a wonderful time to celebrate with friends and family. However, along with the holiday, there can be hidden dangers that can lead to tragic consequences for pets. These threats are multifaceted and range from mere inconvenience to, sadly, death. It is worth mentioning a few points here — even if it prevents just one of these little evils, it is worth the column space.

The first warning is one that I have covered many times in the past, but, even with all the warnings, our emergency service sees the problem over and over.