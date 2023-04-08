Easter weekend is a wonderful time to celebrate with friends and family. However, along with the holiday, there can be hidden dangers that can lead to tragic consequences for pets. These threats are multifaceted and range from mere inconvenience to, sadly, death. It is worth mentioning a few points here — even if it prevents just one of these little evils, it is worth the column space.
The first warning is one that I have covered many times in the past, but, even with all the warnings, our emergency service sees the problem over and over.
Chocolate, as in the omnipresent chocolate Easter bunnies, is extremely toxic to pets. Every year my previous hospital cared for at least a dozen cases of chocolate poisoning in dogs right around this special time. (I have never seen a case in cats, although cats have been known to eat chocolate.)
Chocolate has a high content of theobromine, a chemical that is similar to caffeine, the stimulant commonly found in coffee. If a pet eats enough theobromine it can die. Typical symptoms of chocolate poisoning include nervousness or excitability, restlessness, tremors, seizures, increased urination, markedly elevated body temperatures, coma and, potentially, death.
As a general guideline, the lethal dose for a 20-pound dog is 5 ounces of chocolate. One or two candies may not cause a problem, but, if the dog gets into a box of chocolates, the amount eaten could prove lethal. If this happens, get your dog to your emergency veterinarian IMMEDIATELY!
What should you do if you see your dog eats chocolate? First, try to determine how much and what type of chocolate it ate (e.g., milk or dark). That will help your veterinarian manage the situation. Next, call your veterinarian immediately and tell them you are on your way in with a chocolate ingestion emergency. Next, if you know that the dog just ate the chocolate, try to induce vomiting at home before you leave.
You can give your dog fresh hydrogen peroxide (check the date on the bottle). It does not take much, and too much can also make your dog sick. About 1 tablespoon for a dog less than 15 pounds, and 2 tablespoons for a larger dog will start the vomiting response in about 3-5 minutes.
Be very careful. Not only is this extremely messy, if the dog aspirates on the chocolate vomit, it can choke and die. Don’t waste time — get going NOW!
On a separate subject, cute, baby animals, such as rabbits and chickens, are frequent gifts at Easter time. These may be cute and cuddly when little, but they rapidly outgrow the fascination. Giving a person a pet is a HUGE assumed commitment. Not everybody wants a new pet, no matter how cute it is. Unfortunately, these pets either end up in the shelter, get euthanized or, even worse, are turned loose.
Every year the Monroe Sheriff Animal Farm gets dozens of abandoned “Easter Bunnies.” They do not need any more!
On top of that, the Keys don’t need any more feral chickens!
Please think before you act this Easter. Be careful with your confections, keep the chocolate away from pets and don’t give any live animal away as a gift unless you are sure that the intended recipient is willing to take on the responsibility.
That said, have a wonderful holiday!
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.