How to eat more and lose weight

Trainer Martina Bevis comparing two things with the same calories, but very different volumes.

 Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

Most people only think about their stomach when they’re hungry, hurting or full. We don’t stop to consider its vital role in regulating weight and maintaining health.

The general idea among medical professionals is that as food is digested, our stomachs signal the brain that calories are needed. While we’re eating, different signals are sent to tell our brains when we’ve had enough. However, how all those things work together is still poorly understood.