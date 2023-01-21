Shrimp

Orange Shrimp Quinoa Bowls are perfect for seafood lovers who also enjoy a hint of spice.

 Photo provided

No matter if you’re searching for a healthy family dinner, a quick lunch at home or an easy idea to meal prep for the week ahead, these Orange Shrimp Quinoa Bowls are perfect for seafood lovers who also enjoy a hint of spice. Fresh, healthy and full of deliciously prepared shrimp, these bowls are also loaded with mushrooms, peppers and cucumbers.

The homemade sauce is light with a sweet yet spicy vibe. Resting over a cup of steamy quinoa for a filling base of healthy grains, it’s a quick and easy recipe you can customize with favorite toppings like sesame seeds and cilantro.