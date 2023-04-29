Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalls) is a Mediterranean herb that grows well in a Florida Keys climate. It likes our well-drained soil and warm temperatures. It is easy to grow and pest resistant. It does not do well in waterlogged soil. It propagates easily from tender new cuttings popped into the ground. Unlike its close patio friend, basil, it does not get black rot fungus. It can grow large enough to prune into a topiary.
Although used frequently over the ages in cooking for its exquisite aroma, it imparts few nutritional benefits, but lots of flavorful ones.
It has been used as an ingredient in perfume, one called “Hungary water,” and it is recommended as an antimicrobial body wash when soaked in white wine or vinegar. During the plague years it was thought to keep germs from festering and prevent the feared Black Death. It was called Four Thieves in Vinegar and was an excellent flea repellent. Now we use it in shampoo and even as Christmas decorations.
Charlemagne and Charles V of France were both enamored by its aroma.
Shakespeare mentions it in several plays. Ophelia in “Hamlet” uses it for remembrance with the line, “Pray you, remember.” Juliet’s corpse went to its grave with rosemary stuck upon it. Cervantes’ Don Quixote used it as a balm.
Rosemary hybridized into a wide variety of crawling and upright forms and names. Miss Jessop’s Upright is a vertical favorite of mine. I try to imagine who Miss Jessop was and how she happened to have a rosemary plant named after her. With all of the varieties came a myriad of colors of small flowers that sprouted among its prickly, needle-like leaves. Blue, pink, lavender and yellow augmented the more common white blossoms.
If you want to retain your youth and beauty, rosemary oil washes are purported to help. They also were purported to cure a plethora of diseases.
Make your beau a boutonniere of rosemary and he is sure to remember you romantically. Gift rosemary perfume aromas to your sweetheart and she will stick with you like the aroma sticks to her. Or so they’ve said since the time of Pliny the Elder in 73 CE. Dioscorides, the noted early Greek botanist, wrote about rosemary. It has been described in literature for at least 4,000 years. In 1753, Carl Linnaeus officially named it in Latin as “Ros marinus,” which translates as “dew of the sea.” I’m puzzled by that name.
Most of the rosemary that I grow in a pot on the balcony I use in cooking meats, potatoes and other delectable dishes. My sister Rene assured me that if I water it, it will grow. I have kept my Saturday watering date with a trio of herbs — “Tom” (basil), “Dick” (rosemary) and next week’s subject, “Harry” (thyme).
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.