Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalls) is a Mediterranean herb that grows well in a Florida Keys climate. It likes our well-drained soil and warm temperatures. It is easy to grow and pest resistant. It does not do well in waterlogged soil. It propagates easily from tender new cuttings popped into the ground. Unlike its close patio friend, basil, it does not get black rot fungus. It can grow large enough to prune into a topiary.

Although used frequently over the ages in cooking for its exquisite aroma, it imparts few nutritional benefits, but lots of flavorful ones.