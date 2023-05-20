Tuna pasta

Savory, rich and flavorful with a perfect texture, yellowfin tuna elevates the dish with a rich and savory flavor stemming from Mediterranean inspiration.

 Photo provided

If you and your loved ones yearn for new, stimulating experiences to feel connected to the outdoors, look no further than enjoying mealtime al fresco. Inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of “eating in the open air,” al fresco dining offers passionate home cooks a fresh way to enjoy their favorite recipes outside with friends and family.

Consider these two tried-and-true al fresco tips from television personality and culinary icon Rachael Ray the next time you enjoy dinner on the deck or lunch on the patio.