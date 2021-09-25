Have you ever served as a juror? If so, did you walk away with no second thoughts, confident that you made the right decision? What if your decision put a killer back out on the streets to possibly do it all over again? On the other hand, did your decision possibly send an innocent man to prison? And if you did, can you live with that guilt? Is this something you can cast aside like a bad dream and just go on with your life? Did one of the jurors perhaps bully the others into seeing things his way? Did a juror possibly change his vote for a secret reason that had nothing to do with his beliefs about the defendant’s guilt or innocence?
With “The Holdout,” Oscar-winning script writer (“Imitation Games”) Graham Moore gives the reader two mysteries in one. On top of that, this compulsive and enthralling novel explores many of the shortfalls of the justice system, from law enforcement, media intensity and social media, right through to the court trial and jury system, as he examines social justice issues such as racism and profiling. The topics touched on include ethics, morality, race and justice, or more aptly, injustice. This 325-page book provides the reader with some good twists, more than one shocker and an unexpected ending.
In 2009, a 25-year-old Black music teacher, Bobby Nock, is put on trial for the murder of a 15-year-old white female student whose father is a billionaire L.A. real estate developer. Her body is never found, but prosecutors think they have a slam-dunk case by what seems to be overwhelming evidence. When the four-month trial concludes, only one juror, Maya Seale, has any doubt about Bobby’s guilt. Maya holds out until she brings the sequestered jury around to her point of view. The public is outraged by their baffling verdict, and it damages each juror’s life forever.
Fast forward 10 years. The jury is reassembling because one of the jurors, Rick Leonard, who has been on a quest since the trial to prove that Nock was indeed guilty and has even written a book on the crime and trial that criticizes his fellow jurors, has convinced Netflix to do a docu-series about it based on secret new evidence he is claiming to have to discovered. Shortly afterwards, he is found dead in their hotel, and police charge Maya, now a successful defense attorney, with his murder. On top of that, Bobby Nock suddenly disappears.
The book alternates between the current day and the time of the trial to present a full picture of the backgrounds and relationships of the jurors. Some readers may not like this jumping around. The narration is all from the third-person point of view. The present is from Maya’s POV, while the past is told using a variety of different jurors. I will warn you now that none of the jurors are very likable. If likability is one of your hot buttons and you need to root for someone, this is the wrong book for you. The writing is simple and to the point. You will not find overly descriptive passages. The intersections of race and justice are examined throughout the novel, particularly through the multifaceted levels of expectation, misunderstanding and outright prejudice. All in all, the book was well worth the time I spent reading it.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’