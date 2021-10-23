Euthanasia: n. 1. An easy and painless death. 2. Act or method of causing death painlessly, to end suffering. (Webster’s New World Dictionary)
People always tell me how wonderful it must be to be a veterinarian. They would love to play with puppies and kittens all day long! While that is the case some of the time, the job is not always that warm and fuzzy.
Part of our job is to help pet owners decide extremely difficult decisions regarding their pet’s healthcare and quality of life. Arguably, the most difficult choice is when to euthanize.
In a recent case I had a pet with metastatic cancer, the disease ravaging the spleen, liver, intestines and all the lymph nodes. It was inoperable. The pet was yellow with jaundice. It could not eat. It vomited when offered any food or liquids. It was so weak it could barely stand. Pain medication was not helping. The pet was dying.
I was the second veterinarian to attend to this patient. As is always the case, I offered the owner every option available: referral to an oncologist (a cancer specialist), chemotherapy or palliative treatments (make the pet temporarily feel better with no chance of cure).
The owner wanted to know for sure that they were making the right decision and opted for a surgical biopsy. Prior to the surgery, I discussed with the owner the possibility that if the cancer was found to be inoperable, would they consider euthanasia while the pet was still under anesthesia, so that it would not have to wake up, just to die from disease (as is done in human medicine). The owner agreed.
As it turned out, when the pet was taken to surgery, there was nothing that could have been done, and, as discussed prior to the procedure, the animal was sent to pet heaven across the Rainbow Bridge as was the owner’s wishes.
All pet owners must eventually face this difficult and emotional decision. If you have a pet that is dying or has an incurable disease, and you are considering euthanasia, there are three questions that you need to ask yourself. These are not easy, and I recommend that you talk the answers over with family, close friends or, if necessary, a grief counselor.
• First, are you prolonging your pet’s life, or its death?
• Second, are you allowing your pet to die with dignity?
• Third, are you keeping your pet alive for its sake, or for yours?
These are really hard questions.
People always ask me, “What would you do if it were your pet?” I cannot answer that. It has to be based on personal needs, those of your family and your individual situation. Your veterinarian can only give you advice — they should not make the decision for you.
People ask, “Is my pet suffering?” Veterinarians can advise based on knowledge from human experience. For instance, bone cancer is a terribly painful disease. Yes, they are suffering, especially without pain medications.
When performed in the right situation, humane euthanasia will end suffering. Euthanasia will allow your pet to die with dignity — not struggling to breathe, defecating all over itself or starving to death. It is the sacrificing of a part of your own soul that should never be taken lightly.
If you are not ready to say goodbye, please seek the advice of another veterinarian. You are allowed and encouraged to get a second or third opinion. Euthanizing a pet is a non-reversible decision. Make it wisely.
Euthanasia, when performed in the right circumstance, is the final gift of love that a person can give their pet.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.