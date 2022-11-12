Iguana

This iguana was brought to my hospital alive after being shot multiple times. It is only legal to shoot an iguana in Monroe County if you can kill it with a single shot to the brain or heart.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

I was recently a guest on a live radio show. The host had given me an outline of subjects that we would discuss so that I could be prepared. It was a very pleasant interview until all of a sudden the host hit me with a question that was not on the list. It was not difficult, but it was a very sensitive topic.

We were talking about the wild iguana population here in the Florida Keys. They are everywhere — literally. Some people love them. Others DESPISE them. They are beautiful but they are abundant, and they can be problematic.