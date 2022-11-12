I was recently a guest on a live radio show. The host had given me an outline of subjects that we would discuss so that I could be prepared. It was a very pleasant interview until all of a sudden the host hit me with a question that was not on the list. It was not difficult, but it was a very sensitive topic.
We were talking about the wild iguana population here in the Florida Keys. They are everywhere — literally. Some people love them. Others DESPISE them. They are beautiful but they are abundant, and they can be problematic.
The host was telling me that his cat had caught a juvenile iguana and brought it home. The iguana was badly injured but was still alive. He wanted me to tell him how to kill the iguana to stop its suffering. Fair question but not simple to answer.
Every few years the American Veterinary Medical Association publishes guidelines for humane euthanasia for all animal species. Since medicine is constantly changing, these guidelines are constantly updated to ensure the more current, humane methods are being used.
I remember as a child watching a homeowner cut the head off an indigo snake with a shovel because it was in his garden, and he was afraid of it. The man had to hack at the snake multiple times before it was considered dead. Everybody was happy. Nobody felt sorry for the snake, except for me.
Fortunately, in today’s society, such barbaric behavior is no longer acceptable.
I told the radio host that the most humane way to euthanize an animal is to take it to a veterinarian and have him/her give it a drug that is designed to humanely kill. The drug causes the animal to fall asleep and never wake up.
The host then told me that this was a wild iguana and they 1) did not want the expense of taking it to the veterinarian, and 2) did not want the inconvenience of having to stop what he was doing and take the wild iguana to the veterinarian.
Regarding euthanasia, rules and regulations vary by state and municipality, but, for example, in Florida, in order to legally euthanize an animal you have to take a class and get a certification. That applies to animal control officers and the like. But, what about the homeowner that has an injured iguana?
Not a simple answer. The following is a list of some of the AVMA approved methods for reptile euthanasia (all require training):
• Projectile through the brain (e.g., captive bolt or firearm)
• Decapitation (after anesthesia)
Unacceptable methods:
• Freezing (investigations have shown that reptiles may feel pain during the freezing process)
• Drowning
There are no methods for an individual to easily and humanely euthanize an iguana at home. I think your best solution, if you have a situation like this, is to contact your local animal shelter — the shelters in Monroe County will humanely euthanize an iguana if you bring one to them.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.