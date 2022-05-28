The Siberian lynx, a small wild cat, was in danger of becoming extinct. There were only 100 left when 20 organizations cooperated with the government to begin a controlled breeding program. The cats survived on wild rabbits. They ate one a day. They needed three a day when there were kittens. A disease wiped out the wild rabbit population. Thanks to the government program of selective breeding, now more than a thousand lynxes are actively producing kittens. The species has been saved.
But it is more complicated. Different groups of lynxes must crossbreed. Pathways from one group to another must be free for the rewilded lynxes to travel. Underpasses created and funded by Life Lynx Connect organization to allow the cats to avoid dangerous highways provided some help. Vehicle strikes are their leading cause of death. Money is needed for education because the second largest cause of death is illegal hunting. Many farmers erroneously believe that lynxes attack their farm animals.
The oceans have not escaped the attention of the government. No-fishing zones established and agreed to by locals allow biodiversity to thrive. Fishermen are allowed to work just outside of the protected areas. These areas produce an outflow from the protected waters.
Government-approved farming of the seaweed also provides income for locals. Cooperative action is successful. Seaweed is used in medical stabilizers, toothpaste, pill jackets and cosmetics. And it is renewable.
After the burning of the Cuyahoga River, President Richard Nixon promoted the establishment of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A river so polluted that it would catch fire was enough impetus to create needed government supervision of the environment.
I thought about the effect government programs have had on my family. I am a war baby. My father fought in the South Pacific during World War II and while those years created hardship at home, they also provided us with the GI Bill. My father got his doctorate with free government-paid tuition. He was able to change from being an auto mechanic to teaching industrial arts at the University of Nebraska. He made enough money to put my mother, aunt and four children through a state-funded university.
Years ago, my grandfather got free land along the bottom-rich Alcorn River in Nebraska from the government’s Homestead Act. When he immigrated from Germany he asked for the allowable 80 acres. His uncle, a land surveyor, sent him information on which specific plots to register for in the county seat. He was required to plant a grove of trees, occupy and farm the land. That government gift was the basis for our family to grow prosperous. It came at the expense of the Indigenous population.
Fifty white sheep dot a recently burned Nevada hillside. They are chomping on the grass that could eventually make the underbrush a fire hazard. The out-of-control burns would no longer be needed if a flock of goats or sheep mowed the new undergrowth.
We are trying to save the endangered world. Maybe something amazing will arrive to change our trajectory. Until then, we are trying. So are a lot of other people, both individually and collectively. In Key West, our coral reefs are being repopulated by volunteer divers who glue live coral onto endangered areas. Every little bit helps.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of revious columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.