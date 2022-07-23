Everything’s better with basil. And you can easily grow it on a balcony or window sill. There are a few tricks you might not know to enhance your enjoyment of this splendid herb.
Handfuls of fresh basil produce aromas near divine for the kitchen counter. Fresh basil can be cut and put in a vase. It will last for more than a week. Change the water every day and recut the stems. Another way of preserving the basil is to chop it, combine it with a tablespoon of olive oil and freeze. It is important that the mixture freezes quickly to preserve the taste. Put a tablespoon of the mixture on a baking sheet. Flatten it and pop it in the freezer. The mixture can also be stored in an empty ice cube tray. Store the cubes in a plastic bag. Cubes are ready to drop into cooking meals.
Basil is often preserved by drying the leaves. My grandma hung it from a nail. Or try tying bunches to a shower rod or between two chairs.
Aunt Phyllis used a Florida modern method to dry the leaves in her car. She laid the leaves on a newspaper on the back seat. Leave the windows open a crack. You know all about the temperature of a closed car in Florida. The car transforms into an oven.
Sometimes the humidity in Florida is so high the basil won’t dry. Using the microwave is an alternative, but takes a little care. Put the single layer of leaves on a paper plate or paper towel. Microwave for 30 seconds and check. If they are not dry, add another 15 seconds. Repeat if necessary. Do not allow the leaves to turn brown. They should be dry and dark green. The best way to store herbs in the freezer is to contain them in a glass jar.
Plant basil among your tomato plants. These aromas that delight a human are not so pleasant for flies, hornworms, mosquitoes, aphids and other pests. They abhor the smell. Basil encourages peppers and tomatoes to have even better flavors. Researchers have determined that organic tomatoes contain twice as much quercetin and kaempferol. Both of these antioxidants help reduce the risk of heart disease. Yummy tomatoes flavored with basil are good for us.
Do not use commercial fertilizers. Work organic material into the soil during off-planting times. Discard used soil that is depleted of necessary nutrients and begin with fresh soil. A plant can only contain what it has absorbed through its roots, so make sure the soil is rich in nutrients.
Keep fresh basil on the kitchen counter.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.