Everything’s better with basil. And you can easily grow it on a balcony or window sill. There are a few tricks you might not know to enhance your enjoyment of this splendid herb.

Handfuls of fresh basil produce aromas near divine for the kitchen counter. Fresh basil can be cut and put in a vase. It will last for more than a week. Change the water every day and recut the stems. Another way of preserving the basil is to chop it, combine it with a tablespoon of olive oil and freeze. It is important that the mixture freezes quickly to preserve the taste. Put a tablespoon of the mixture on a baking sheet. Flatten it and pop it in the freezer. The mixture can also be stored in an empty ice cube tray. Store the cubes in a plastic bag. Cubes are ready to drop into cooking meals.