The last line of E.B. White’s classic children’s story, “Charlotte’s Web,” is: “It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.”
I would feel lucky to be both. E.B. White is one of my favorite writers because of his direct way of communicating. He has a sense of humor about all things, including the ability to self-deprecate when it enhances a story. He lets the reader know he is human, never setting himself up as a know-it-all. As for being a friend, I have no idea whether he did or didn’t have friends, even though I’ve read all his essays and nonfiction writings, most of which are quite personal.
In one of my Zoom meetings, someone brought up the subject of friendship. “Does anyone know what the 3 a.m. club is?” one lady asked. None of the eight of us knew what she was referring to. “It’s the one person you know you can call on at 3 in the morning if you have an emergency, and they will come with no questions asked.” This, apparently, is one of the traits of a true friend.
There are many different definitions of friendship, of course. Childhood friendships, for example, tend to be focused on common activities and proximity. Little kids often have one friend, and as they grow older the number of friends increases and they almost always have one best friend.
Friendship in adulthood is more complicated. It tends to be more selective and provides companionship, affection, as well as emotional support. Reports on aging suggest that friendships among elders adds to mental well-being, Also, these studies suggest that friendships and other supportive relationships enhance self-esteem.
During this past year of readjustment in the way we live, work and relate, everyone has had different experiences in regard to interaction with others. We now join groups with people who have similar interests, meet with family members, join clubs or professional meetings, none of which is in person. There has been very little physical contact and so we are left with different communication skills. What we do for others, the words we use to communicate feelings, how we relate, and often the few people who randomly became part of our ”pods” are accidentally our new best friends.
I have two friends who, besides my family, are the only people I’ve interacted with personally since March. They fell somewhere between acquaintance and friend before the shutdown, as I only saw them occasionally over many years. What made the transformation from that status to friendship is due to this pandemic. Our friendships evolved due to our being together when the idea of isolation and no physical contact with others became a reality. They were the only people with whom I had any interaction at that time. We started by walking regularly every day, which morphed into dinner at each person’s house once a week since no one was eating out, and finally we found ourselves checking in once a day just because. Our friendships evolved as we became more aware of each other’s routines and our desire for human connection. We were in the same boat but felt safe from catching the virus knowing each other’s whereabouts and with whom each of us had interacted.
I had a long back-and-forth conversation via text with my brother-in-law, Joel, who is elderly, lost his partner several years ago and now lives alone. He considers himself somewhat of a hermit and is more comfortable being alone than socializing, but he does have one friendship that evolved over many years. The manager of his apartment complex, a much younger man cheerfully gets Joel’s groceries each week, does odd jobs that are too physical for Joel to tackle, and Joel returns these favors as he is able. Because of their unequal status, someone suggested that Joel should be tipping him for his help. But, Joel thought this would be insulting to the manager, putting the relationship in a different category. He says they consider each other family.
During this past year I’ve heard from many friends from my past. As the pandemic went on I heard from them less often. But the friendships remain in a frozen state and can be accessed at any time. This seems to be a quality of friendships that started in childhood, lapse from time to time, but are always accessible. You know those people who knew your parents, grew up in your neighborhood and were part of your formative years. Or they were part of a particularly important time in your life.
Although friendship takes many different forms, it is a stronger form of interpersonal bond than an association. Most of us think of friendship as having certain characteristics, such as loyalty, forgiveness, honesty, generosity, empathy and sympathy, among others. When I think of my friendships they are with the people I feel the most comfortable being myself. Those to whom I can honestly express opinions without fear of judgment and above all, those I can laugh with. There is nothing that bonds two people more than a shared sense of humor.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.