“The Inca Con” is the fifth book in J.C. Ryan’s Rex Dalton series. The protagonists are Rex Dalton and his dog, Digger. Rex is a former black ops field agent and history buff. Digger is his inherited former military dog and constant companion. Digger seems to think of himself as being a person and often to Rex’s dismay insists on human food rather than kibble. As the story opens, Rex and Digger are on a walking tour of Peru soaking up the scenery and exploring the remarkable history of that country. As far as the world knows, Rex is supposed to be dead. They are purposely staying off the grid to avoid retribution from one of his former employers and others harboring a grudge.
As they are happily immersing themselves in Peruvian history and its charm and mystique, a possible ugly con emerges one night during dinner. Rex overhears a conversation between some other diners that gives him cause for concern. The target appears to be a recently retired American couple. A fast-talking young man who calls himself Junior tells the couple a tall tale about a money shortfall problem he has. He has discovered a virgin archaeological dig in a remote village above the tree line. But he can’t take advantage of his find because he himself has been swindled out of his money after being sold a fake artifact.
The couple seem to be entirely taken in by the conversation and volunteer to invest in Junior’s project. For some unexplained reason, Digger takes an instant dislike to Junior. Rex has learned to respect Digger’s judgment and smells a rat. Junior offers to take them into the Andes on a high-altitude quest for the Inca treasure. Rex’s plan for relaxation is about to turn into anything but. Rex offers to join the couple purportedly to be able to immerse himself in obscure oral Peruvian folk tales. The story takes off from there as Rex attempts turn the tables on the scammer and his partner and beat them at their own game. As you might imagine, Rex’s military training comes in very handy in more ways than one. There are subplots as well.
Despite being the fifth book in this series, it works very well as an enjoyable standalone. Rex makes a very good lead character. He’s charismatic, caring, intelligent and extremely capable of extricating himself from trouble. He leaps off the page and invites himself to your happy hour. But the real star of the show is Digger. I’m not sure what to say about Digger except that he is smart, well-trained and a delightful sidekick. The various storylines are interesting. The plot might not be totally uncommon: misguided people try to take advantage of naïve ones. The pace is steady and fast-moving, and the action is realistic. There was no stupidity, dumb dialog or Hollywoodish action scenes. Of course, there is a love interest when a female Peruvian government employee joins the expedition.
The book has the right ingredients for an adventure tale. It’s got bad guys, lost treasure, corruption, environmental concerns and fast-paced action threaded throughout with humor and a touch of romance.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”